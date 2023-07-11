Connor Miller gets to stay home to continue playing the sport he loves, and continue a longtime friendship on the diamond.
Miller, a Greater Beckley Christian graduate, signed his letter of intent to play baseball at WVU Tech. He was joined by family, friends and coaches, seated at a table just in front of the mound he worked from so many times.
“Tech made perfect sense,” Miller said. “They were offering me a spot on baseball. They’re local, 25 minutes from my house so I could be home for dinner even. It was a good choice for me.”
Miller said he was also considering Concord but Tech offers mechanical engineering, making his decision easier.
He joins a list of local players who have signed with the Golden Bears this year, including fellow Crusader alum Reece Patterson, who will catch at Tech. Also signing were Woodrow Wilson’s Isaiah Patterson and Shady Spring’s Tyler Mackey.
“That was real exciting for me when I heard he was coming here,” Miller said. “It made it even better, because I have been pitching to him for six years now. I played middle school with him, and going up through those levels I pitched to him for six years. Being able to pitch to him more, that would be great.”
“I’m really excited for these guys,” Crusaders coach Drew Walker said. “I know this season didn’t go the way they wanted it to. They kind of wanted to shine a little bit more. But I’m glad both of these guys got to sign. That’s awesome.”
Miller was 3-2 on the mound for Greater Beckley Christian this spring. He struck out 35 batters over 33.1 innings. He also played third base and drove in 12 runs at the plate.
“I’m hoping to (pitch),” Miller said. “I want to be a two-way (player). I want to be able to hit and pitch. That’s my goal.”
“He should be able to help them out as much as Reece,” Walker said. “I know he will like the school, too, because he’s big on engineering. It’s a good opportunity for him.”
