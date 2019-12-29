The championship game Saturday night in the Pepsi Division of the Little General Battle for the Armory was a clash between two of the top teams in Class A.
Battling No. 4 Notre Dame, led by head coach, and WVU standout, Jarrod West, No. 2 Greater Beckley looked to prove it belonged amongst West Virginia’s elite.
Thanks to a fast start and relentless defense, Greater Beckley proved it belonged among the state’s elite, squashing a late run from the Irish to defeat Notre Dame, 59-43.
Coming off a solid performance Friday night in a win over Class AAA Princeton, Greater Beckley head coach, Brian Helton was pleased with the way his team started the game.
“I thought our intensity carried over good from the night before. We knew how good a team (Notre Dame) has and how they will stay competitive, no matter what the situation,” Helton said. “They are a state (tournament) contender every year. They have great players and we know Jaidyn West is a great player. I thought our defensive effort was good throughout the game, but particularly in the first quarter. We got off to a great start because of our defense.”
Thad Jordan buried a 3-pointer to open the Greater Beckley scoring. Elijah Edwards followed with a bucket before Isaiah Hairston scored five straight points to give Greater Beckley a 10-0 lead halfway through the opening quarter.
When Kristijan Krunic scored in the lane at the 3:07 mark of the first quarter, the Crusaders led, 14-1.
Elijah Goodman would score the first bucket for the Irish, but the Crusaders did not let up and pushed the lead to 22-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Notre Dame trimmed the lead to 14 points by halftime, but with Sean Hoskins putting a blanket on West, the team’s leading scorer, the Irish seemed out of sync and struggled to score.
“Sean is the epitome of unselfish and he is a senior leader,” Helton said. “He is a guy that after practice will pick up the water bottles, put the balls back in the rack. Whenever we talk basketball with him, it is team. He never mentions individual. He is a tremendous player and a tremendous kid.”
Down 18 after three quarter, Notre Dame put a scare in the Crusaders, cutting the lead back to 10 points with just under three minutes to play. However, when a 3-pointer went wayward that could have cut the lead to single digits, Greater Beckley sealed the game at the foul line.
“Every night with our schedule we try to challenge ourself. Year in and year out, I think it is important that you do that and not try to hide from competition based on the team you have that year,” Helton explained. “I think that is really paying off for us now because our guys have been through the grind the past few years. I love this team’s chemistry.”
Jordan had a double-double with13 points and 12 rebounds, while Hairston scored a team-high 15 and grabbed nine rebounds. Kaden Smallwood finished with14.
After scoring just five points in the first half, West ended with a game-high 17 points.
Notre Dame
Kobe Martino 9, Clay martino 4, Jaden West 17, Wade Britton 4, Elijah Goodman 9. Totals: 16-52 5-8 43.
Greater Beckley (4-2)
Elijah Edwards 8, Sean Hoskins 1, Kaden Smallwood 14, Thad Jordan 13, Isaiah hairston 15, Ezra Drumheller 3, Kristijan Krunic 5. Totals:
ND: 5 12 12 14 — 43
GBC: 22 9 16 12 — 59
3-point goals: ND: 6 (West 4, K. Martino, C. Martino), GBC: 5 (Smallwood, Jordan 2, Hairston). Fouled out: C. Martino (ND), Hoskins (GBC).
Princeton 75, Sherman 55
Princeton jumped out to a 29-3 lead in the first quarter and rolled past Sherman, 75-55, in the first consolation game of the 2019 Little General Battle for the Armory Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Peyton Brown led the Tigers with 22 points, nine assists, five steals and five rebounds. Braydon Quessenberry added 12 points, while Delathan Wilborn had 11 and Brady Martin scored 10. Jon Wellman had eight rebounds.
Logan Green and Chris Abbot led the Tide with 12 points apiece and Alex Kirk added 11.
Sherman
Alex Kirk 11, Brian Busby 1, R.J. Cline 2, Dalton Rollo 4, Chris Abbot 12, Logan Green 12, Bryson Carter 5, Travis Cooper 5. A.J. Skeens 2, Parker Rollo 1. Totals: 18-45 10-25 55.
Princeton
Delathan Wilborn 11, Peyton Brown 22, Ethan Parsons 8, Brady Martin 10, Braydon Quesenberry 12, Grant Cochran 2, Cody Hall 4, Jon Wellman 4, Justin Young 2. Totals: 32-79 6-10 75.
S: 3 14 17 21 — 55
P: 29 8 15 23 — 75
3-point goals: S: 9 (Kirk, D. Rollo, Abbot 2, Green 3, Carter, Cooper); H: Players. Fouled out: None.
Logan 85, George Washington 82 (OT)
Player of the Year candidate, David Early from Logan, put on a world-class performance Saturday in the second consolation game of the Little General Battle for the Armory.
Early poured in 39 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and dished out five assists to lead the Class AA co-No. 3 ranked Wildcats to a 85-82 win over Class AAA No. 3, George Washington in overtime.
The high-scoring senior was 14-for-25 from the field and perfect from the line in nine attempts.
Mitchell Hainer and Jarred Glick added 16 points apiece for Logan.
Mason Pinkett battled Early down the stretch and finished with 29 points for the Patriots. William Gabbert added 21 points and Alex Yoakum scored 14.
George Washington
Gus Eddy 8, Mason Pinkett 29, Alex Yoakum 14, Jack Ingold 2, Zane McCarty 3, William Gabbert 21, John Goetz 5. Totals: 26-51 22-27 85.
Logan
Jarred Glick 16, Mitchell Hainer 16, David Early 39, Trey Brown 8, Aiden Slack 5, Cameron Hensley 1. Totals: 33-60 10-11 85.
GW: 17 15 18 22 10 — 82
L: 18 16 23 15 13 — 85
3-point goals: GW: 8 (Pinkett 2, Yoakum, McCarty, Gabbert 4); L: 9 (Glick 4, Early 2, Brown 2, Slack). Fouled out: Goetz (GW), Glick (L).