hinton — Greater Beckley Christian broke open a one-run game with three in the sixth and the No. 3 Crusaders eliminated No. 2 Summers County from the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament with a 9-5 win Monday evening.
Reece Patterson was 2-for-4 with a home run and three runs batted in for Greater Beckley. John Rose and Kolton Harper both had two hits and Hunter Crist drove in two runs.
Eli Grubb worked the first four innings and picked up the win. Crist went the rest of the way for a three-inning save, holding the Bobcats to a run on three hits while striking out five and walking none.
Ryan Oliveros and Colton Jones both homered for the Bobcats. Ben Lane had a pair of hits and Brandan Isaac doubled.
Greater Beckley will visit No. 1 James Monroe Tuesday at 5 p.m. needing two wins over the Mavericks to win the tournament. The Mavericks beat the Crusaders 4-3 on a walkoff balk on Saturday to advance to the championship game.
