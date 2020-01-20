The 2019 season featured a magical run to a state championship for a senior-dominated Webster County team.
On Monday night, a new and youthful band of Highlanders faced a huge assignment in the MLK Jr. Classic at Greater Beckley Christian when they squared off with the Class A No. 5 Crusaders.
This time around, Greater Beckley had the more experienced team and it was evident from the opening tip.
Using an 18-0 run to start the game, the Crusaders used their quickness and size advantage to easily run past Webster County 109-70.
Playing its third game in four days, Greater Beckley head coach Brian Helton was pleased with his team’s effort.
“I was happy with pretty much all aspects tonight. Our guys are really coming together and playing well,” Helton said. “It is the first time in a long time that we have had everyone on the floor and healthy.”
With its decisive size advantage, Greater Beckley attacked inside from the first possession behind center Isaiah Hairtson. The senior big man haunted the Highlanders all night and finished with 26 points.
“That has been our issue this year. If we run into a big team, how long can we hold them off?” Webster County head coach Mike Gray said. “We are young and we can shoot the ball well, but our youth got exposed again tonight.”
While Hairston was frustrating Webster County inside, the Greater Beckley sharpshooters were punishing the visitors from behind the arc, mainly in the form of senior guard Elijah Edwards.
Making his return after missing a couple of games due to illness, Edwards scored 21 points in the first half, with 15 points coming on 5-of-7 shooting from behind the 3-point line.
“I thought particularly having Elijah back tonight is just a difference for us,” Helton said. “He does so many great things for our team in addition to scoring the ball. He is a great leader and a great point guard.”
An immediate pass inside on the first possession resulted in Hairston being fouled. After converting both free throws, the big man beat the defense back on a runout for a 4-0 lead.
“Isaiah just keeps getting better. He has put in so much work on his own and that is really the mark of him wanting to be a great player. Last game he had 21 rebounds and tonight he had almost 30 points,” Helton said. “When you have the size and strength he has and a guy that is willing to run the floor, really good things are going to happen for him.”
With the defenders focused inside, Edwards scored the first of his 3-point barrage before converting on a layup on a perfect assist from Hairston.
Leading 10-0 and applying pressure after every missed shot, Hairston grabbed a defensive rebound and hit Thad Jordan at half court. Never dribbling, Jordan hit a streaking Sean Hoskins for a layup that brought the crowd to its feet.
Two more buckets inside from Hairston and one from Hoskins capped the 18-0 run and the lead never dipped back inside double digits.
Rye Gadd stopped the bleeding for the Highlanders, who continued to fight back. Trailing by as many as 24 in the second quarter, Webster kept chipping away as halftime approached.
Edwards erased all hope of a comeback with 11 points to end the second quarter. Leading 64-39 at halftime, the Crusaders opened the second half on a 9-0 spurt for the final blow.
“When we went into that zone and cut it to 13, I thought maybe if we could chip away, maybe 10 more going into the third (quarter), we might be all right. (Greater Beckley) has a lot of size and a lot of experience,” Gray said. “Their speed got us, too. We have to learn how to get back and quit ball watching.”
Greater Beckley Christian will play its fourth game in five days Tuesday when it hosts Class A No. 3 Charleston Catholic. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
“I am excited that it is at home. (Charleston Catholic) is a really good team and I am excited to see how we matchup with each other,” Helton said. “Any time you can get a No. 3-ranked team in your gym, you have to be excited about that. We are really looking forward to the opportunity.”
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter at @Rusman1981
Webster County (8-3)
Kaden Wright 7, Rye Gadd 21, William Lewis 9, Carter Williams 14, Kaden Cutlip 4, Kyen Gillespie 2, Tyler Short 2, Logan Cochran 5, Devin Coley 3, Conner Bell 3. Totals: 25-74 14-23 70.
Greater Beckley Christian (9-3)
Elijah Edwards 21, Sean Hoskins 13, Kaden Smallwood 21, Thad Jordan 10, Isaiah Hairston 26, Aleksa Trifkovic 7, John Rose 3, Luka Sesel 1, Braylon Arvon 2, Ezra Drumheller 2, Kristijan Krunic 3. Totals: 38-70 22-34 109.
WC: 14 25 15 16 — 70
GBC: 33 31 29 16 — 109
3-point goals: WC: 6 (Gadd 3, Lewis 2, Coley), GBC: 11 (Edwards 5, Hoskins, Smallwood 3, Trifkovic, Rose). Fouled out: Krunic (GBC)
Wyoming East 54, Greenbrier East 49
McQuade Canada scored a game-high 19 points to lead Wyoming East past Greenbrier East 54-49.
Caden Lookabill added 10 points and Chase York scored nine points.
Sam Aultz scored 12 to lead the Spartans, who played without leading scorer Bailee Coles, who was out with an injury. Davey Vance added 10 points.
Wyoming East
Chase York 9, Caden Lookabill 10, McQuade Canada 19, Tanner Whitten 7, Jake Bishop 3, Logan Miller 4, Anthony Martin 2. Totals: 15-38 21-26 54.
Greenbrier East
Quentin Wilson 2, Tucker Via 5, Clay Jackson 2, Adam Seams 6, Davey Vance 10, Peyton Pack 6, Monquelle Davis 6, Sam Aultz. Totals: 19-56 5-8 49.
WE: 16 8 13 17 — 54
GE: 4 17 10 18 — 49
3-point goals: WE: 3 (York, Canada, Whitten); GE: 6 (Vance 2, Aultz 4). Fouled out: None
Trinity Christian 69,
Oak Hill 49
Playing a nearly flawless first half, Trinity Christian built a commanding 20-point lead at halftime en route to a 69-49 win over Oak Hill.
Senior Seth Goins went 8-for-12 from the floor, scoring a game-high 20 points while grabbing six rebounds and handing out six assists to lead the Warriors. Goins was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Fellow senior, Fletcher Hartsock and sophomore Carter Anderson added 15 points apiece for Trinity who shot 78 percent from the field in the opening half.
Darian McDowell led the Red Devils with 16 points and Jason Manns added nine.
Oak Hill (4-8) hosts sectional rival Wyoming East Wednesday.
Trinity Christian (6-7)
Seth Goins 20, Carter Anderson 10, Levi Teets 2, Fletcher Hartsock 15, Drew Boczek 3, Johnathan Moore 5, Peyton Dixon 2, Nick Beimel 2, Gavin Jackson 3, Matt Gadd 2. Totals: 28-45 4-5 69.
Oak Hill (4-8)
Jacon Perdue 7, Jason Manns 9, Sam Crist 2, Darian McDowell 16, Hunter Rinehart 6, Christian Sanger 3, Aiden Wallace 3, Trey Foster 3. Totals: 18-60 7-13 49.
TC: 21 21 16 11 — 69
OH: 10 12 12 15 — 49
3-point goals: TC: 9 (Goins 4, Anderson 3, Boczek, Jackson); OH: 6 (Perdue, Manns, McDowell 2, Rinehart 2). Fouled out: None.
Mercer Christian 99, Richwood 67
Mercer Christian knocked down 20 3-pointers to defeat Richwood 99-67.
Cruz Testerman scored 30 points, including six from behind the arc to lead Mercer. Zach Coleman added 15, while Devin Shrewsbury scored 14, Jamison Mullins added 12 and Erik Boothe scored 10.
Wade Richie led the Lumberjacks with 24 points and 15 rebounds and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Camden Lawrence scored 15 points.
Richwood
Aiden Miller 9, Brayden Spencer 5, Camden Lawrence 15, Dale Boone 8, Wade Richie 24, Josh Lendreth 6. Totals: 29-67 3-9 67.
Mercer Christian
Zach Coleman 15, Jamison Mullins 12, Devin Shrewsbury 14, Erik Boothe 2, Garrett Goings 10, Shane Basham 3, Sam Boothe 7, Cruz Testerman 20, Briar Lucas 8, Tanner Keathley 5. Totals: 38-75 3-3 99.
R: 10 18 16 23 — 67
MC: 32 19 21 27 — 99
3-point goals: R: 6 (Miller 3, Spencer, Richie; MC: 20 (Coleman 3, Mullins, Shrewsbury 4, Basham, Testerman 6, Lucas 2, Keathley, Belcher). Fouled out: None.
Beckley Prep IJN 105, Beth Haven 64
Debaba Tshiebwe, the younger brother of WVU star Oscar Tshiebwe scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Beckley Prep IJN to a 105-64 win over Beth Haven.
Tshiebwe was also named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Beckley Prep placed eight players in double figures in the win. Siliou Nguer had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Robertas Jonatis, Sam Alajiki and Christian Holland added 14 points apiece.
Isaac Moore led Beth Haven with 25 points and nine rebounds.
Beckley Prep IJN
Andrea Naccari 10, Robertas Jonatis 14, Daniel Ntambwe 13, Sam Alajiki 14, Debaba Tshiebwe 16, Christian Holland 14, Siliou Nguer 12, Dominkas Ramonas 12. Totals: 43-82 8-11 105.
Beth Haven
Dontae Adams 9, Andy Spaulding 10, Isaac Moore 25, Tyler Hobbs 8, Matt Spaulding 12. Totals: 26-75 4-7 64.
BP: 50 55 — 105
BH: 30 34 — 67
3-point goals: BP: 11 (Naccari 2, Jonatis, Alajiki 2, Holland 2, Ramonas 4); BH: 8 (A. Spaulding 2, Moore 4, M. Spaulding 2). Fouled out: None.