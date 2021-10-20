Cross-country state berths on the line

Woodrow Wilson has dominated team competition in Class AAA Region 3 cross country for several years now.
The Flying Eagles will seek to continue that trend during Thursday's Region 3 championship meet when Class AAA runners traverse the Coach Willie Barbera Memorial Cross Country Course adjacent to Beckley-Stratton Middle School in Beckley, with state meet qualifying on their minds.
The varsity girls will depart the starting line at 5:30 p.m., with the boys event following at 6:10 p.m. The awards ceremony is set for 6:45 p.m.
Teams slated to join host Woodrow Wilson are Capital, George Washington, Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston and St. Albans.
Beginning with the 2015 season, the Flying Eagle squads have captured 11 Region 3 cross-country team championships combined, with the 2019 boys squad registering the lone non-winning spot, a second-place showing to George Washington.
In the most recent www.runwv.com team power rankings, the Beckley boys are fourth behind University, Hurricane and Wheeling Park based on results for meets held by Oct. 9 and received by Oct. 12.
In the girls rankings, Morgantown, University and Hurricane lead the way, while no Region 3 squad found itself in the Top 10.
"If you do the math, Greenbrier East is probably the favorite to win the girls," Woodrow Wilson head coach George Barbera said. "We're probably favored to win the boys."
In runwv.com individual runner rankings through Oct. 12, Woodrow's Aiden Kneeland, a freshman, is sixth in the overall boys rankings, which are led by University's Josh Edwards. Beckley's Brandon Canaday is 22nd.
For the Region 3 girls, Beckley's Colette Lindley (20th) and Greenbrier East's Abigail Londeree (29th) lead the way for the local contingent.
Kneeland, who has won his last two races, "trains well" and is "very focused," said Barbera. Lindley, a senior, is running "really strong" and had a "great workout" Saturday and is poised for a solid qualifying effort Thursday.
Overall, the Flying Eagles "have worked hard all season long," Barbera said, and he's "hoping to get a lot of them in the Top 10."
On Thursday, spectators will be charged an entry fee of $6 for adults and $5 for students. And Barbera tells them they'll get their money's worth with two exciting races. He and his runners would appreciate some local love, too. "I would just love people to come out," said Barbera. "We had a really big crowd two years ago, and it was an awesome meet."
Oak Hill junior Austin Bias (59th in runwv.com) and Red Devil junior Bethany Rosiek (74th) are the highest-ranked runners for the Fayette County squad.
In the Class AAA competition, the first-place girls and boys teams will receive a plaque and the Top 10 boys and girls finishers will receive medals.
Team qualifying for the Oct. 30 state meet at Cabell Midland High School is centered on the number of full teams which start the race (five squad members must start the race to qualify as a team entry). Qualifying is as follows:
l 1-5 teams — two qualifying teams
l 6-9 teams — three qualifying teams
l 10-plus teams — four qualifying teams
Twenty percent of the number of contestants that start the race will qualify, with a minimum of 10 individual qualifiers.
l l l
Region 3 Class AA and A schools will compete in their separate qualifying races at Westside High School in Clear Fork, also on Thursday.
Class AA girls will start their 5-kilometer course at 1 p.m., and the boys will toe the start line at 1:45 p.m., with awards after the boys finish. Then, the single-A squads will take their qualifying shot, with girls racing at 3 p.m. and boys at 3:45 p.m. An awards ceremony will follow.
Class AA competitors will include host Westside, Bluefield, Clay County, Herbert Hoover, Independence, Liberty, Nicholas County, PikeView, Shady Spring, Westside and Wyoming East.
In the Class A field will be Charleston Catholic, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, James Monroe, Mount View, Pocahontas County, Richwood, River View, Summers County and Webster County.
The Shady Spring boys are fifth in Class AA in runwv.com, while Nicholas County is ninth.
Charleston Catholic (fifth) and Richwood (ninth) are in the Top 10 of the current www.runwv.com girls power rankings.
"Our boys have been strong all year long," said Shady Spring head coach Eric Lawson. "They've gotten better every single day. They're not satisfied."
While qualifying the team for the state meet is a goal, Lawson said another aim Thursday is to capture the boys region crown. "I think we stand a good shot," he said, while giving a nod to other competitors who will present a difficult obstacle. The Tigers last won the boys region title in 2019.
The Tiger girls just recently dropped out of the runwv.com Top 10. "We keep fighting with an injury bug or just some bad luck," said Lawson, who predicts Thursday's girls team race "is going to be a dogfight."
Individually, Shady Spring sophomore Jacob Dowdy has enjoyed an outstanding campaign and is third behind a pair of Winfield runners (Matthew Scheneberg and Brayden Marshall) in runwv.com's double-A boys list. Dowdy's teammate, Jaeden Holstein, is 15th, followed by PikeView's Braden Ward (18th) and Nicholas County's Alex Irvin (19th).
"Jacob works hard, man," Lawson said of Dowdy, who has won four of six races this fall. Showing promise in the middle school ranks, his coach says Dowdy "just figured out what it takes" to be successful, including focusing on essential offseason training. "He's put in the work" and has "a great attitude," said Lawson, who noted that Shady Spring has never had a boys individual region cross-country champion.
In Class AA girls, Shady junior Charlotte McGinnis is ninth in the runwv.com list, followed by Nicholas County teammates Haley Johnson (19th) and Natalie Barr (23rd). McGinnis has been hampered by injuries on occasion, but "going forward, she's not let it discourage her or let it get to her," said Lawson. "She's a leader; she's just an excellent kid."
Class A girls from Region 3 on the runwv.com individual list include Richwood's Baylee Jarrett (10th), Charleston Catholic's Aurelia Kirby (co-No. 15) and Richwood's Carlee Dillard (21st).
Richwood senior Trey Stanley is fourth in Class A boys, followed by Sherman's Andrea Skeens (seventh) and Charleston Catholic's Isaac Collins (22nd).
Admission will be $6 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets will be sold at the gate.
l l l
The WVSSAC State High School Cross-Country Championships will be held at Cabell Midland High School in Ona on Saturday, Oct. 30. The revised schedule is as follows:
• 9 a.m. — AA girls race
• 9:45 a.m. — AA boys race
• 10:30 a.m. — AA awards on the football field
• 11:45 a.m. — AAA girls race
• 12:30 p.m. — AAA boys race
• 1:15 p.m. — AAA awards on the football field
• 2 p.m. — A girls race
• 2:45 p.m. — A boys race
• 3:30 p.m. — A awards on the football field.
Admission for the state meet will be $10 for adults and $7 for students.
For more, visit https://www.midlandrunning.com/.
