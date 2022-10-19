Robert McClintic earned a late nod this fall as Greenbrier East head cross country coach.
Since getting the appointment on the Thursday prior to the Monday start of the season, McClintic's been a little busy getting his bearings and trying to develop a solid boys and girls program at the school as the finish line of his first year at the helm approaches.
That mission also includes hosting duties for this Thursday's Class AAA Region 3 championship meet at Greenbrier East High. The Class AAA girls will leave the starting line at 2 p.m., and the boys will follow at about 2:45 p.m.
Also on Thursday, Class AA and A runners will compete in their Region 3 championship event at Westside High School.
Team and individual qualifiers from each event will advance to the WVSSAC State Cross Country Championships at Cabell Midland High School in Ona on Saturday, Oct. 29.
McClintic said Monday he and his volunteers are "making sure everything is good and ready" for Thursday's meet. He said the course has been re-designed, and several of the region teams were able to compete there at the Spartan Invitational on Oct. 8. McClintic said he's appreciated input from his coaching colleagues in the lead-up to the region meet.
The new course, which will run primarily on grass on the West Virginia State Fairgrounds before finishing on the track at the school, is challenging with some hills of differing severity. The new design serves a two-fold purpose, McClintic said. "To build confidence in the young athletes, and it is an extremely runner-friendly and spectator-friendly course."
Below is a schedule of the afternoon activities:
l 2 p.m. — Girls race
l 2:45 p.m. — Boys race
l 3:30 p.m. — Awards
Woodrow Wilson is the defending team champion in both divisions, while Beckley's Aidan Kneeland and Greenbrier East's Abigail Londeree are returning individual champs.
Besides the host, teams expected to compete include Capital, George Washington, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, South Charleston, St. Albans and Woodrow Wilson.
McClintic looks for a competitive race in both divisions, and he says the Spartans are happy to get the chance to host. "We're very excited to really bring cross country back ... and bring some excitement to southern West Virginia," he said. "We're excited about hosting and hope to use it to our advantage."
McCintic looks to Londeree, a senior, to pace the showing for the Greenbrier East girls. Londeree is No. 38 in the www.runwv.com individual AAA rankings, and she placed seventh in the Spartan Invitational at home on Oct. 8.
"She's phenomenal," McClintic said of Londeree. "She's a great leader, and she's been working hard." Teammate Abby Dixon, a junior, has pushed Londeree for the GE girls. On the boys side, East is "so young," McClintic said. Sophomore Jackson Carter has led the way for the boys team.
McClintic said he expects both Woodrow Wilson teams to likely lead the field in quest for repeat titles. The Flying Eagles won both divisions of the Spartan Invitational on Thursday's course. Some of this week's Region 3 competitors were unable to run the Oct. 8 meet due to a schedule conflict with the MSAC Championships.
"I expect my kids to run probably as good if not better than they ran there on the 8th," said Woodrow Wilson head coach George Barbera. "They went out strong, held their positions in the middle miles and finished strong.
"It's going to be a very competitive race on both sides."
Kneeland, a sophomore who is the No. 3-ranked runner statewide by www.runwv.com, "keeps getting stronger," said Barbera. Junior Brandon Canaday has struggled with an injury this season but is still performing well. They went 1-2 in the Spartan Invitational.
The Flying Eagle girls have been paced by juniors Lauren Curtis, Kyndall Ince and Cecilia Lindley, each whom has been the team's top finisher at some point during the season. In the runwv.com rankings, Ince is 31st, Curtis 34th and Lindley 46th. "We've got some depth on the girls side," Barbera said.
Oak Hill will be led by senior Austin Bias, who is rated co-No. 76 by www.runwv.com in the most recent individual rankings, and freshman Chrissa Mayfield, who is No. 72 in the girls rankings.
On Thursday, the "Shoe Box" vendor will be onsite with a wide variety of shoes available. There will also be a food vendor set up.
l l l
Class AA and A racers will compete in their Region 3 championship 5-K races on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Westside High School.
Following is a list of races:
l 1 p.m. — Class AA girls
l 1:45 p.m. — Class AA boys
l 3 p.m. — Class A girls
l 3:45 p.m. — Class A boys
Class AA teams slated to participate include Bluefield, Clay County, Herbert Hoover, Independence, Liberty, Nicholas County, PikeView, Shady Spring, Westside and Wyoming East.
The Class A field will include Charleston Catholic, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, James Monroe, Mount View, Pocahontas County, Richwood, River View, Summers County and Webster County.
At least five team members must start the race to count as a full team. One team starting the race equals one state meet team qualifier. Two to five teams leaving the starting line will result in two team qualifiers; 6 to 9 teams at the start line equals three qualifiers, and 10 or more starting teams results in four qualifiers.
In the individual classification, each region will qualify 20 percent of the total number of runners who start the regional race, inclusive of runners that qualified as a team member. A minimum of 10 runners will qualify from each region for the state meet.
"As the host school, we are ready for the competition," said Westside coach Dale Stewart. "The course is in great shape with no weather problems expected.
"Grasses are cut 'fall-tight,' which should provide great footing and speedy races."
The course is entirely on the school campus and has very few small knolls on which to run, he said. While being mostly flat, it is a "technical course" featuring many "S" turns, which requires runners to know how to "run the curves," Stewart said.
The course record for girls is 19 minutes, 34.18 seconds, set by Erin O'Sullivan in 2017. That is also the Region 3 record on the Westside course. The course record for boys is 16:08.0, set by Aidan Kneeland of Woodrow Wilson this season. The Region 3 record on the Westside course is 16:14.80, set by Shady Spring's Jacob Dowdy in 2021.
In double-A, Stewart expects 43 girls and 48 boys to toe the starting line Thursday. In Class A, he anticipates three full teams for both girls and boys, compared to likely six full teams in boys and girls in the higher classification.
Based on previous competitions, Shady Spring, Nicholas County, PikeView and Herbert Hoover should be among the top threats, Stewart said.
Individually in Class AA, Natalie Barr (Nicholas County), Charlotte McGinnis (Shady Spring) and Haley Johnson (Nicholas) should be among the front-runners, Stewart noted, adding, "And, almost every year, there is one girl that races far beyond what she has done earlier in the year and surprises the other girls."
Runners such as Jaeden Holstein (Shady Spring), Jacob Dowdy (Shady Spring), Braden Ward (PikeView). John Duvall (Herbert Hoover) and Matt Murphy (PikeView) should be podium possibilities for the AA boys, with a potential sleeper being Bluefield's Hank Marson, Stewart said.
For Class A girls, top competitors are expected to include Bella Boggs (Charleston Catholic), Hannah Fisher (Charleston Catholic), Baylee Jarrett (Richwood) and Aurelia Kirby (Charleston Catholic). In boys, the Charleston Catholic trio of Isaac Collins, Lincoln Hayes and Will Barton could lead the way, according to Stewart.
Tickets will be sold at the gate. Admission will be $7 for adults and $5 for students. Concessions will be available onsite.
The Westside course is located on W.Va. Route 971 in Clear Fork.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.