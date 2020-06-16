Crosier: Reduce roster sizes, not the number of teams

Steve Crosier knows first-hand the importance a Minor League Baseball team can hold in a small town.
As a strength and conditioning coach, Crosier has toiled at the low Class A and rookie levels. That includes Princeton, which has hosted Appalachian League baseball for three decades.
“A lot of those ball teams are the fabric of their communities,” Crosier said.
As Major League Baseball continues to try to reach agreement on how to get the season started, the longterm fate of Minor League Baseball remains unsettled. Still looming is the threat of one-fourth of the nation’s minor league teams being cut as part of MLB’s plan to replace their Professional Baseball Agreement set to expire in September.
Among the teams facing extinction are three of the four MiLB teams that play in West Virginia — including Princeton and its fellow Mercer County entrant in the Appalachian League, Bluefield. In all, the plan would eliminate 40 of 160 teams nationwide.
With the Appalachian League’s decision to postpone the season announced last week, the possibility that both teams have already played their final games is real. Crosier, knowing what these teams mean to the people around them, doesn’t want to see that.
“That’s going to be tough ... just from the sentimental value, if they do cut that,” he said. “Like Bluefield and Princeton. Bluefield’s had teams for (over) 50 years and the Rays have had a good run down there in Princeton. I’ve read where the politicians are getting involved, but I just don’t know.”
A pro career of 18 years has taken Crosier to the Appy League, the South Atlantic League and the Gulf Coast League. He’s collected a wealth of knowledge and believes contraction can be avoided with an alternate step.
“What I would do is reduce the rosters,” said Crosier, a Winfield High graduate and All-American at West Virginia State. “All your long season teams are 25-man. When I worked with Kingsport (the Mets’ Appy League affiliate), we would carry anywhere from 35 to 40. We’d put a clothesline up in the middle (of the clubhouse) so those kids would have a place to hang their stuff. In Princeton things were a little bit better. It was about 32.
“You could cut those teams to 25. Then, where I worked in Florida the last three or four years, you’d have about 40 players coming out for a Gulf Coast (team). They could cut that down. You could trim your advanced rookie and complex teams down to 25 apiece, right there you’ve got 25 kids you’re not servicing.”
Crosier also recommends reducing the number of players who rehab in the GCL each summer.
For Crosier, it keeps coming back to the importance of the lower level leagues that are on the chopping block. Important to the communities, yes, but also to each player’s development.
“It’s good for the high school guy. ... He’s not ready to play West Virginia Power-level (low-Class A) first year out of high school, unless he’s a high draft pick. He needs a summer of playing advanced rookie league, like the Appy League, in these small towns. Or the New York-Penn League to play against 21-year-old college juniors,” Crosier said. “Once you get to long season, most of the kids have been in spring training three or four years. They may not make it to the big leagues, but they’re tough. They’ve been through spring training, they’ve been through a bunch of games and they have a lot of repetition.”
That’s one of the areas where the existence of low level teams is paramount, Crosier feels.
“The big difference between pro ball and high school and college is time,” he said. “In pro ball there’s no time clock. In college you get 20 hours (per week). In high school most of the time they are practicing around two hours (per day). When we were at Princeton we would lift weights in the morning and, depending on the manager, we would be on the field anywhere from 12:30 to 1:30 (p.m.). We would come off when the other team came out to practice and then we would play the game. You would actually get seven or eight hours every day of on-the-field work.
“It’s hard to simulate something you’ve never done before every day and probably triple or quintuple your workload.”
Through it all, Crosier sees college baseball benefitting largely, particularly next spring when players who were seniors in 2020 are granted one more year of eligibility because this season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this year’s MLB Draft was cut from 40 rounds to five last week and will likely be 20 in 2021.
That will leave a better and deeper crop of players, an advantage locally for the West Virginia Miners and manager Tim Epling, Crosier says.
“I think Timmy’s going to be able to get a good cut of kid, because there’s going to be more kids staying,” he said. “These leagues like the Cape (Cod), they can only take so many kids because they’re going to see a lot of seniors stay in school and play that senior year, which is going to make your college baseball game better. And it’s going to make your college summer leagues better, too.”
Crosier likes that idea — with the minor league teams maintaining their place in community.
