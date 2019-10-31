Larry Thompson knew he had a problem.
The Wyoming East head coach racked his brain in a Week 5 matchup against James Monore, but despite his best efforts, none of the Warriors’ 38 points that night came on two-point conversions, field goals or point after tries.
The end result was a 38-35 win for his Warriors, but a few conversions or extra points would’ve made for a less stressful win.
Fortunately for Thompson, the answer to those problems would fall in his lap the following Monday.
Sophomore Lydia Crook was in the gym that day kicking a ball, when the school enforcement officer, Scott Cook took notice.
“He came and told me about it and I kind of already knew who Scott was talking about before I saw her,” Thompson said. “She had ran track and we joked a little last year about her coming and kicking for me, but it wasn’t anything we took seriously until that day.
“So I lined up a ball at about half court and she kicked it right between the basketball post. Then we moved it back to the free throw line on the other side because thats’s about 25 yards and she was good again. I asked her if she had her soccer cleats and she said she did, so we went out to the field and she was good all the way up to about 32 yards out.”
Crook was almost immediately open to the idea of playing football.
“I was kind of nervous because there were a lot of people around,” Crook said. “It was lunch, so there were some people out on the track and as soon as I lined up to kick they all moved over to the fence and started watching.”
The sophomore keeper found another calling that day, but there were still some concerns.
“My dad was super nervous about it,” Crook said. “We talked about it and eventually my parents scheduled a meeting with coach and he pretty much answered all of their questions right off the bat.”
“I wanted to make sure they were reassured,” Thompson said. “They had concerns and I assured them it would all be worked out and we’d make the proper accommodations. I have two girls playing on the eight grade team that will be here next year, so one way or another we were going to make sure everything was taken care. They’re going to have their own locker room, dressing space and we’ll make sure the proper accommodations are met when we go to away games.
“They felt comfortable with everything I laid out and we moved on from there.”
Considering the circumstances of the James Monroe game, getting the rest of the team on board was easy.
“They were all actually hoping I would play and come help the team,” Crook said. “They were super supportive of it.”
Now came the task of translating that success to a game, and Thompson did everything in his power to make her as comfortable as possible in that situation.
“During practice we did everything at the same pace we would in the game so it would feel natural,” Thompson said.
Crook made her debut Friday against PikeView, but it wasn’t the start she hoped for.
Her first kick, a field goal attempt, was unsuccessful. But instead of folding, she persevered with the encouragement of her teammates and coach.
“I think I kind of caught her off guard,” Thompson said. “It was a different situation than the point after kicks and we hadn’t scored yet, so she was a little nervous. We just let her know it was no big deal, that we’d get her another shot to kick.”
Crook didn’t just get another shot to kick, she got seven. All PATs, and converted on each of them, becoming the first female kicker in Wyoming County history.
“She was perfect after that,” Thompson said. “She was mentally tough and didn’t let that first kick get to her.”
“I was so nervous my teammates were going to be disappointed in me after the first kick, but they were super supportive instead,” Crook said.
Moving forward, she serves as a new weapon for Thompson, but he doesn’t plan to change his coaching style, nor will he put her in a position to fail.
“For me, I don’t think it changes how I coach,” Thompson said. “If we’re at fourth down inside the 30, I’ll still probably go for it. Lydia’s still just a sophomore and I don’t want to set her up to fail. I think as she gets older and a little stronger over the next two years, we’ll try more longer field goal attempts, but I’m still an aggressive head coach when it comes to scoring. It just gives me another weapon.”
If her first game is any indication, Crook will be a weapon for the Warriors for years to come.
