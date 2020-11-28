Covid-19 map wipes out Super Six

First came Friday's news that the site of the Super Six would be changed.
Then came Saturday's gut punch that the games will not be played at all.
Because of the Covid-19 metrics color map, six teams from five counties were deemed unable to play in next weekend's scheduled high school football state championships. Bernie Dolan, executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, released an official statement just before 9 p.m. Saturday declaring St. Marys (Class A), Fairmont (Class AA) and South Charleston (Class AAA) state champions.
“We have been consistent in following the rules as per the WVDE Saturday map for football as well as for all other fall sport championship events. We held an emergency board meeting this evening with our Board of Directors to discuss the situation and the vote was unanimous to stay consistent in our decision making.
"It is an unfortunate situation for everyone, but we knew going into the playoffs that this could be a possibility. We were hoping that the map would allow the championship games to be held, but it did not turn out that way. We congratulate the winners. It has been an emotional journey for everyone involved. We wish there could have been championship games, but the map did not allow the games to be played. We look forward to the day that all of our student athletes will have the opportunity to return to both school and athletics in a safe environment."
In Class AAA, Cabell Midland and Bridgeport (Harrison) were both eliminated Saturday, as was Musselman (Berkeley), which was to play South Charleston. That left South Charleston with no opponent for the state championship.
Two semifinals were played Saturday.
In Class AA, Fairmont edged Bluefield 21-19. However, both Robert C. Byrd (Harrison) and Oak Glen (Hancock) had to forfeit based on the map, leaving Fairmont as the last team standing.
In Class A, Ritchie County had already advanced to the title game after winning last week's quarterfinal against Greenbrier West. Meanwhile, the quarterfinal scheduled between East Hardy and Tolsia was canceled because both schools are in high-risk counties. That allowed the Rebels to leapfrog to the championship game.
However, on that same day, Ritchie County went red on the map and remained there Saturday, forcing the Rebels out of the postseason. On Saturday, St. Marys defeated Pendleton County 21-7 and stands alone in Class A.
It all comes one day after the Secondary School Activities Commission announced it was moving the Super Six from Wheeling Island Stadium to University of Charleston Stadium because Ohio County remains high-risk.
The Super Six had been played in Wheeling every year since 1994, when it was moved from Charleston.
