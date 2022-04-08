Coverage of Tiger Woods’ return has overshadowed The Masters

I've been asked several times since yesterday's Masters column why I didn't mention Tiger Woods. The main answer is simple. Was there really a need? If you haven't heard about Tiger, you haven't been paying any attention. Everywhere you look, the attention is on Woods, and rightfully so. But me writing more about him would be a little like buying a Coca-Cola advertisement to hang up in the World of Coca-Cola Museum. It's a little bit overkill.
But since I received so many inquiries about it, let me address it quickly. What Woods has done through the first two rounds after the horrific car accident in February is nothing short of amazing. But should we be surprised? That's been Woods' entire career. There's nothing he hasn't been able to accomplish, and every time we have thought his career might be over, he's come back even stronger.
Do I think he has a chance this weekend? Of course, I do. I learned a long time ago to never count him out. Would I put money on him winning? No. There is too much depth to this Masters field, and I expect somebody else to wear the Green Jacket this time around.
n n n
Since I mentioned woods being in Augusta, I also have to touch on who's not around this year. I don't want to get into Phil Mickelson's comments, whether he is under a secret suspension and, if so, if it's deserved. That's a full column for another day. But the Masters isn't quite the same without Phil lumbering through the property flashing his trademark grin and a thumbs up.
For the last two decades, Mickelson has been as much a part of the Masters as Rae's Creek, the Sarazen Bridge or a pre-round donut from the Krispy Kreme on Washington Road. It just doesn't seem right without him.
n n n
If Tiger isn't in the hunt on Sunday, it will surely impact the television ratings. If the cat is close enough to pounce heading into the final round, everybody -- golf fan or not -- is going to be tuned into the action from Georgia. If he's not, the casual fan might not be quite as interested.
But there are plenty of other great stories that will make the final round intriguing regardless of the status of the sport's biggest star.
It starts with the leader, Scottie Scheffler, who is having a dream season and is as hot as July in Augusta. Could we be witnessing the game's next big star in the making? What about Harold Varner III, who enters today's round six shots off the lead. Five months after the passing of Lee Elder, the first African-American to play the Masters, could Varner follow in Woods' footsteps and help golf's initiative to spread the game more in the African-American community by winning the game's crown jewel? He's also attempting to become the first since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 to win the tournament in his first appearance. What a story that would be and what a boost Varner, who has a huge personality, could give the sport.
Kevin Kisner, who grew up just across the Savannah River from Augusta National in Aiken, S.C., is in the top 20. Could he become a hometown hero like Larry Mize in 1987?
Anything could happen over the next two days, but there promises to be no shortage of drama.
n n n
How many players are still within striking distance with 36 holes to play? I would say all of them. Yes, the guys at the back of the cut line are 12 shots back of Scheffler at 4-over. That's a lot of ground to make up. But that group is only seven shots behind the duo in second at 3-under. If Scheffler (-8) comes back to the group a little, it's still anybody's game. And if you think he's just going to run away with it, you don't know Augusta National.