Cooper, Vest in good shape

A pair of southern West Virginia golfers left themselves in good position heading into the second day of the West Virginia high school golf state championships.
Summers County junior Sean Cooper is in a five-way tie for second in the Class A individual standings after the first day Tuesday at Oglebay Park in Wheeling. Cooper shot a 12-over 83 and is only stroke back of leader Blake Lewis of Parkersburg Catholic.
Brian Cooper, his twin brother, is one of three golfers tied for 10th at 15-over.
The Bobcats are in fourth place in the team standings at 54-over. Wheeling Central is in the lead at 42-over.
In Class AA, Shady Spring's Tanner Vest sits alone in second place at 10-over 78. Vest, the 2021 state runner-up, trails Keyser's Noah Broadwater by three shots.
Tied for 8th is Westside's Kerri-Anne Cook with a 13-over. The Region 3 champion led the Class AA field with two birdies on Tuesday.
Also in contention for an all-tournament spot is Independence senior Cody Blake, who is 11th at 16-over.
Shady's Tyler Beard is in a three-way tie for 14th at 18-over. The Tigers are in fourth in the team standings at 47-over. Leading the way is Keyser at 34-over.
In Class AAA, Greenbrier East's Arod Lemons is one of three golfers knotted up at 12-over and in a tie for eighth. In the overall lead is Wheeling Park's Gavin Goodrich at 5-over.
Jake Honaker is tied for 16th at 16-over.
The Spartans are in sixth place in the team standings at 53-over. Wheeling Park leads it at 26-over.
The championships will conclude Wednesday with tee times starting at 8:30 a.m.
