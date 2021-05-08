Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald The Shady Spring Tigers hoist the trophy after defeating Wheeling Central 55-43 for the Class AAA state championship Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Cool cats: Tigers rally under pressure, claim AAA title (With Gallery)
By Tyler Jackson The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON — Ronnie Olson has raved all year about how his young Shady Spring team is immune to pressure.
They backed up his claim.
The Tigers rallied from an eight-point deficit in Saturday's Class AAA state championship game to beat Wheeling Central 55-43 in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, claiming the program's first state championship.
In the first half it seemed as though the Tigers could do nothing right, missing open layups and committing four turnovers in the game's first three minutes. The mistakes cost them on the scoreboard, putting them down 19-11 with 4:31 left in the half. Fortunately for Shady, Olson's claim on the mental makeup of his team proved to be true.
"They played like a slush, 2-3 man-to-man matchup," Olson said. "We knew they would play off of us. (Central head coach Mel Stephens) does a good job. He's won six state championships for a reason so our hats off to him. We felt like there was nothing they could do defensively. They're a great offensive team but we felt defensively we would be able to do what we wanted.
Jaedan, Holstein, of Shady Spring, lifts up the trophy and celebrates with his team after beating Wheeling Central in the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. Shady won 55-43 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring vs Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring fans celebrate beating Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening.
Shady Spring vs Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Jaedan, Holstein, of Shady Spring, right, goes in for a basket against J.C. Maxwell, of Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. Shady won 55-43 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Braden Chapman, of Shady Spring, right, drives the lane against J.C. Maxwell, of Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. Shady won 55-43 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring head coach Ron Olson yells out instructions to his team againt Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. Shady won 55-43 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Jaedan, Holstein, of Shady Spring, left, fights for a rebound against CAleb Ratcliffe, of Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. Shady won 55-43 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Cameron Manns, of Shady Spring, takes the ball up court against Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. Shady won 55-43 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Todd Duncan, of Shady Spring, left, drives the lane against Wheeling Central defenders during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. Shady won 55-43 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring vs Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring vs Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring vs Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring head coach Ron Olson breaks out in tears hugging Todd Duncan after beating Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring head coach Ron Olson celebrates after beating Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring fans celebrate with the team after beating Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening.
Shady Spring vs Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring vs Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Shady Spring head coach Ron Olson celebrates cutting the net down after beating Wheeling Central during the state championship Class AAA game held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Saturday evening. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
"They did a good job keeping us off balance and we just weren't patient in the beginning. They just all sucked in the lane on us and we wanted to settle for 3s and make cross-court passes. That confused us at first but once they got used to it they know going downhill we wanted one or two passes and there's not a way they could guard us."
Following the 3 from Central's Leyton Toepfer that put the Maroon Knights up eight, there was a timeout and, after it, a Shady run.
A 10-3 surge before the half, powered by seven points from Braden Chapman, slashed the deficit to a point going into halftime.
That was just the start for the Tigers.
Out of the break, Cameron Manns converted on a three-point play and Cole Chapman added a trey, giving Shady a 24-22 advantage. Helping the cause was the return of senior Todd Duncan, who sprained his ankle in the first half but returned in the second to finish the game.
While Shady enjoyed success on the offensive end, the Maroon Knights went cold, failing to score until the 3:53 mark of the frame.
"A lot of credit goes to them," Stephens said. "You know we thought we had a good game plan coming in and it was effective at times. But good teams make adjustments to what you're doing to them and they did that. And just their defensive intensity against us made it tough for us to score."
Central fought back, rallying to tie the game at 34 on the back of eight straight points from Ryan Reasbeck.
But Cole Chapman was there to answer.
The sophomore scored seven straight for the Tigers across the third and fourth quarters. His three-point play with a second left in the third quarter broke the tie heading into the fourth.
"I was just able to hit the layups," Cole said. "In the first quarter I wasn't making layups. They were doing the same thing, I was just able to knock down layups this time."
Reasbeck again served as the life raft for the Maroon Knights. The junior's 3-pointer early in the fourth cut their deficit to two, but they came no closer.
A 10-2 run over the next four minutes gave the Tigers a 49-39 advantage with 2:24 left and Central was unable to stop them from burning the rest of the clock.
"What a battle," Olson said. "You wouldn't want to win a state championship by blowing anybody out. That right there is a true reflection of our season. We can do it either way. We can grind you out or we can get up and down the floor and shoot 3s. But to end the game like that — to win it on the defensive end like that. With everything — Todd going down — it's just amazing and I think that's just a true reflection of us.
"I've said that every day. But, state champs. That's all I've got to say."
Reasbeck led all scorers with 17 points.
Braden Chapman (14), Cole Chapman (12) and Duncan (12) all finished in double figures for the Tigers.
Duncan and both Chapman twins joined Luke Keckley (Hampshire), J.C. Maxwell (Wheeling Central), Seth Shilot (Winfield), Reasbeck (Wheeling Central) and Bryson Lucas on the all-tournament team.