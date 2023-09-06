Kerri-Anne Cook closed out a four-year run at the West Virginia Girls Golf Invitational with another successful day.
Cook was one of only two golfers not to go above par, shooting an even 72 to finish runner-up at the annual event played on Mingo Bottom Golf Course in Elizabeth.
Hurricane senior Savannah Hawkins repeated as champion, finishing with a 2-under 70.
Cook’s day featured five birdies, including back-to-back on Nos. 7 and 8.
Cook finished in the top five all four years. She was also runner-up as a freshman in 2020, fifth in 2021 and third last season.
Cook was one of seven girls making her fourth appearance, a list that included Alley Denny of Woodrow Wilson.
Other local finishers were Landri Flohr of Shady Spring (18th), Denny (tied for 23rd), Kanyon Paynter of Westside (tied for 37th), Gracie McCalister of Shady Spring (tied for 51st) and Alexa Quesenberry of Shady Spring (54th).
