Cook runner-up at girls championship

elizabeth — Parkersburg High School junior Molly McLean claimed the third annual West Virginia girls state golf invitational by a single stroke here Tuesday at Mingo Bottom Golf Club.
The Big Red shot even par 36 on the front nine and finished with a 3-over par round of 75, which nipped Westside freshman Kerri-Anne Cook’s 76.
“It’s crazy. I came off 18 crying because I was pretty sure I had won,” McLean explained. “It’s just crazy, you know. I thought that my longer putt on the last hole I had to make to win.
“I thought she made a four so when I missed it I started freaking out because it still wasn’t like your typical tap-in for par. I was really stressing on the last putt then I found out she also made a five and that’s when I knew.”
McLean and Cook were the only golfers to break 80.
“I played two practice rounds,” Cook said of her course experience. “I played one yesterday (Monday) and one Sunday.”
Cook was 5-over at the turn, but finished strong with a 1-under par 35 on the back.
“I hit in the water with my third,” Cook admitted of the par-5 ninth. “I know most of the girls here. Molly, she played really good today.
“I just wanted to play the best golf that I could and do my best and have fun. I was just trying to keep a good score going. It was a lot of fun just having all girls here.”
Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins finished alone in third place with an 81.
Cabell Midland’s Taylor Sargent, Sara Veara of Berkeley Springs and Woodrow Wilson’s Mary Denny finished tied for fourth a stroke back.
“I felt like two totally different people,” admitted Denny, who made all-tournament for a third straight year and was runner-up in 2019. “I was 10 over on the front and was even on the back. I like the event and I’m glad we had something for all the girls.
“I’m disappointed Kanawha County didn’t get to play. They are girls I grew up with and it’s a lot of our last years. I think I pulled it together on the back nine enough to be content.”
Roane County’s Emerson Simons (83) and Parkersburg High’s Nicole Lincicome (84) also earned all-tournament accolades.
The Big Red senior made the turn with a 3-over par 39, but had a few struggles on the back.
Like Denny, Lincicome also was disappointed about not having a full field as eight players weren’t allowed to compete due to Mountain State Covid-19 restrictions.
“This is a three-peat for me,” Lincicome noted of being in the top eight. “I am not, not disappointed in how I played. There are two holes on the back nine that did come back to bite me a little bit. But you know, should’ve, could’ve, would’ve. I’m proud of myself on the way I finished on 17 and 18. I parred out and coach told me that’s how a leader finishes out, how a senior finishes.
“I’m staying positive about today’s score. Emma (Nicol of George Washington), her and I are good friends. She’ll get it. They (WVSSAC) are thankfully going to give the Kanawha County kids another chance to come up and play. She can’t win it (medalist), but she can try for all-state. She’s a good player and a good friend of mine.”
Wayne High School’s Anna Fry posted an 88 for ninth place.
Webster County’s Sydney Baird carded an 89, good for 10th, and was followed by Bridgeport’s Marra Johnson, who shot a 91.
McLean said her honest plan coming into the tournament was just to keep things simple.
“I just wanted to play well. That was basically my goal,” added the Big Red. “Just trying to play my game, only my game and no big numbers.
“I think everything was pretty consistent. My putter was fine and everything was just pretty consistent today. I had a few birdies. I don’t think I doubled anything.”
l l l
Other local golfers were Ema Lilly and Madison Barr of Independence, Taylor Issac of Summers County, Amelia Muscari of Westside, Alley Denny of Woodrow Wilson and Suzanne Bicksler and Madeline Beard of Greenbrier East.