Cook, McMillen poised to step up for Flying Eagles

Things have not gone well for Woodrow Wilson football over the last several years. That’s particularly true of last season, when on-field struggles were compounded by the restrictions set forth by Covid-19.
This fall, the excitement over the potential of big seasons for quarterback Maddex McMillen and receiver Keynan Cook has set the tone of cautious optimism in motion.
McMillen is back for his senior campaign, coming off a junior year in which a couple of strong late-season performances raised his confidence.
“Maddex has really grown up a lot since his freshman year,” Flying Eagles head coach Street Sarrett said. “He had never played but we put him in the quarterback position and he has grown and gotten a lot better.
“I look for big things out of him. He went to all the camps this year and did what he needed to do.”
McMillen finished last season completing 54.4 percent of his passes (92 of 169) for 1,401 yards and 13 touchdowns.
McMillen’s top target stands to be Keynan Cook. The senior emerged as a talented receiver last season and accompanied McMillen at those offseason camps. It netted Cook an offer from FCS program Georgetown, one he happily accepted.
Cook was on the receiving end for over one-third of McMillen’s completions, 34 for 397 yards and two touchdowns.
“Keynan has worked hard and deserves everything he gets,” Sarrett said. “He’s a straight-A student and went to all the camps. He’s a tough player. A lot of colleges have given Keynan some looks. He’s 6-foot-4 and has caught a lot of balls for us.”
The Flying Eagles did sustain some significant losses from that 1-7 team, including receiver Jace Colucci. The Westside transfer spent just one season in Beckley but wrote his name into the record books as well, his 170 yards in the GW game tying the mark.
Also gone are running back Hezekyiah Creasy and linemen Devan Gauldin, Jalil Worrell and Koalton Ray.
Sarrett has a host of players he has confidence can carry the ball effectively. They include Nate Grayton, Darmonte Mitchell, Leon Smith and Matthew Moore. Grayton got off to a good start last fall before an ankle injury ended his season.
Sarrett said senior Mike Miller, who will line up at tight end, could also see time in the backfield. And don’t see surprised to see McMillen back there at times — he did so for eight plays in the Flying Eagles’ lone win at Preston last season.
The three-week summer session and the August preseason have been used to get an offensive line together. Senior James Carter and freshman Josh Toney will rotate at the right tackle position. The right guard will be junior Christian Burks, who gained starting experience on defense last season.
The center will be junior Bryant Hill, who was pressed into service last season when starter Luke Reynolds’ was out with a knee injury. Backing him up will be sophomore Ryan Suggs. At the left guard and tackle spots will be juniors Will Elkins and Tyree Fowlkes and sophomore Charlie Treadway.
Among those joining Cook in the receiving corps will be juniors Tylai Kimble and Bradley Snyder. and sophomore Elijah Redfern.
On defense, Cook is back at free safety and will be joined in the secondary by Snyder and freshman Christian Stewart.
Jones and Mitchell will be the inside linebackers and McMillen, Kimble and Grayton will be on the outside.
Sarrett plans to rotate several players on the defensive line, including Smith, Moore, Treadway, Fowlkes, Hill, Burks and Elkins.
Junior kicker/punter Connor Mollohan has had a busy and beneficial offseason.
Freshman Tyler Snyder also has been brought on as a kicker as Sarrett expressed appreciation to Woodow boys soccer coach Steve Laraba for their relationship.
“That shows what being a multi-sport athlete can do,” Sarrett said.