Cook-ing up a big season at Woodrow Wilson

There is no doubting the competitive spirit in Woodrow Wilson wide receiver Keynan Cook.
The rising senior was talking recently about the fact that he came into the Flying Eagles’ program as a 5-foot-9 receiver, a dime a dozen in high school football. He is now a 6-foot-4 Division I commit.
Cook was asked about how that height helped his progression as a player.
“It’s a blessing honestly,” Cook said. “I never expected to be as tall as I am if I’m being honest. I was always the shortest friend. (Quarterback) Maddex (McMillen) has always been taller than me. To look at Maddex now and be taller than him is just weird for me. We’re very competitive.”
They are also a formidable pass-catch combo, one that really started coming on in the second half of Woodrow Wilson’s eight-game 2020 season.
Woodrow Wilson coach Street Sarrett remembers the moment he knew he’d found a special duo.
“Last year in the GW (George Washington) game on a touchdown Keynan got, he lined up and there wasn’t anybody on him,” Sarrett said. “He just leaned over, nodded at Maddex and it was a touchdown.”
The duo has played together since third grade, though it wasn’t always as a pass-catch combo. McMillen spent years as a running back. And Cook wasn’t always in the lineup.
Last year, that all changed. McMillen was in his second year as a starter with a firm grasp on the position and Cook had grown into a 6-3 target. Last year, around the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a melding of the football minds between the two.
The result was a team-best 34 receptions for Cook for 397 yards and two touchdowns.
“It really started between us last year,” Cook said. “My ninth and 10th grade years I played, but I didn’t start. I would just come in when they needed me or if somebody needed a break.. Last year it really started where I could look at Maddex and say, ‘I want the ball’ and he would get it to me.
“We can just give each other a look and we know what’s going on. He knows where he needs to put the ball for me to go get it and I know where he’s going to put the ball for me to go get it.”
Years of playing together still have created a trust that can’t be underestimated.
“We have been together since third grade so it’s really just a bond that we have,” McMillen said.
McMillen pointed out the Oak Hill game, although a 22-14 season-ending loss, as an example, saying he found a way to utilize the 6-4 Cook. It is something he hopes he can use this season.
“It was muddy, and I had to have somebody I could rely on with that slick ball,” McMillen said. “I threw some jump balls and let him go make plays. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted but I think we learned some stuff from that game.”
It’s a bit of a homecoming for Cook as well.
After two years playing on the outside, Cook spent a majority of last season in the slot and was more of a possession type receiver, as his 11.7 yards per reception would attest.
This year he is moving back to the edge, where he can be more of a vertical threat.
“It’s very exciting, not just for him but for me,” McMillen said. “I can rely on him if it’s man coverage (because) it’s usually going to be a mismatch. Keynan is a big target, he’s quick and he has great feet. That first-step separation, get him the ball and let him get out in space.”
And there is no doubt that the height is a huge advantage.
Cook, who recently verballed to Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., grew up in Beckley thinking that basketball was his sport.
“When I got to high school, and I realized how good I could be at football, I started putting more time in it and I started working out every day in football,” Cook said. “At some point you have to make a choice what sport you want to play. Very few people can play more than one sport in college.”
He said it became a realistic goal around the beginning of the pandemic.
Ironically, the one-time burgeoning basketball player will be attending a school known for basketball.
“I was never a Hoya fan (previously),” Cook said. “I remember seeing A.I. jerseys, Allen Iverson, and it’s always been a big basketball school so for me to go play football will be different, but I can make it work.
“I love being in D.C. It’s a big city, way different than Beckley. It’s a beautiful campus, all the facilities are great, the weight room, they have a great team facility, stuff for the team to do. They have a brand-new locker room and a new stadium. Everything is great.”
But first there is a senior season to play for the three-sport standout, who also adds track to his list of sports.
“I’m going to go out on a limb and say he might be one of the best receivers I’ve seen since I’ve been here at Woodrow,” Sarrett said.
Along with Cook, McMillen will have a talented receiver corps back.
Elijah Redfern (17 catches for 263 yards) and Ty’lai Kimble (12-155) are back and the trio accounted for 64 percent of the team’s receiving yards.
Woodrow opens the season at Riverside Aug. 27.