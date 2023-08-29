south charleston — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced this week that four state parks will have controlled deer hunts this fall and that hunters have until Aug. 31 to submit an application to participate.
The controlled hunts are scheduled in October and November at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, Canaan Valley and Twin Falls Resort state parks. A drawing for the hunts is scheduled for Sept. 1, and successful applicants will be notified in the following weeks.
“Controlled hunts have proven to be an effective way to maintain a deer herd in areas experiencing overpopulation,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed. “When deer populations reach levels that become detrimental to the landscape, over-browsing can lead to loss of native vegetation, prevent forest regeneration and alter habitat for all wildlife species living in the park.”
According to a WVDNR press release, controlled hunts are one of the ways the WVDNR manages the state’s deer herd population and helps reduce deer numbers to levels that prevent habitat loss, property damage, vehicle collisions and potential human injuries. Deer harvested during a controlled hunt do not count against a hunter’s annual deer season bag limit. Hunters who want to apply must do so online at WVhunt.com.
How to apply for a West Virginia State Parks
controlled deer hunt
A WVDNR ID is required to enter the lottery. To apply, hunters should log into the WVDNR’s electronic licensing system and look for State Park Lottery Hunts. There is a non-refundable $15 fee for each application, which can be submitted as an individual or as a group.
Each application is for a 3-day hunt and applicants may only enter each hunt once. Applicants may apply for multiple hunts. If chosen for more than one concurrent hunt, the applicant must choose one hunt. A hunter may not split the days between two or more parks. Hunters selected for multiple hunts occurring on different days may participate in each 3-day event.
Successful applicants will be contacted with more details about the controlled hunt and must confirm their intent to participate in the hunt. Hunters must also possess a valid West Virginia hunting license within one week of being contacted or be legally exempt from purchasing a license.
West Virginia hunting regulations apply to all controlled hunts. For more information about specific rules, hunting dates and hunting methods, visit WVhunt.com or call the WVDNR licensing unit at 304-558-6200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.