Consider the cur dog

We haven’t talked about cur dogs for a while. Just to be honest I have been thinking about them a lot lately as I am trying to find one to replace my little cur dog Dotzie, who I lost almost a year ago. Dotzie was a good squirrel dog, a member of the family, and had more personality than most people I know. If you think losing her was hard, you would be right. Even after a year, the world seems a little off its axis since that little cur dog left here.
The original mountain cur is an American classic and a national treasure. It is a dog born and bred in the rugged hills of Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky and the Carolinas. This dog was tempered in the fire of the eastern frontier and survives to this day as a loyal friend and trusty hunting dog. You can now find proud mountain cur dog owners all over the United States and many foreign countries.
If you want to dig a little into your American history, this courageous and intelligent dog had a part in it. The settlers that went “over the mountains”, and crossed the Appalachians, needed a dog to help them survive in the wilderness. The ancestors of the mountain cur dog were there. Smart, tough, loyal, courageous, and absolutely game crazy, this dog was exactly what the frontiersman needed. The mountain cur treed and bayed game for food and pelts, guarded the homestead with his life and was as valuable to the settler as a flintlock rifle. More than one account has been recorded of pioneers moving from one settlement to another with cur dog puppies in saddle bags to ensure they would have this valuable tool for their survival.
The exact origin of this dog is somewhat shrouded in the mists of time. Some say the first settlers to the New World brought mixed “cur” type dogs with them and these dogs may have crossed with a dog that the Indians already had here in America. The Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto is reported to have brought some brindle-colored, bob tailed dogs with him to America. Regardless of the early origins, by the middle of the 20th century, the mountain cur was an established breed of its own. During the 1940s and 50s many people in the rural south were moving to cities for jobs, less people on the farm and in the mountains meant less people keeping mountain cur dogs, their numbers were going down.
Enter Mr. A. D. “Dewey” Ledbetter, from Tennessee. Mr. Ledbetter was a dedicated mountain cur devotee that worked tirelessly to perpetuate the standards of this breed. Along with Carl McConnel, Hugh Stephens, Riley Daniels, and others they formed the Original Mountain Cur Breeders Association (OMCBA) in 1957. (www.omcba.com)
Interest the mountain cur dog has exploded in recent years, as Carl Smith of Hilham, Tennessee told me. Carl is the current president of the OMCBA and a prominent breeder of mountain cur tree dogs. Carl was breeder and owner of Smith’s Streak, a mountain cur that will forever be an icon in the cur dog world. Winner of numerous world championships, this cur legend is named in the pedigree of most modern cur dog winners.
Many hunters want a smart, gamey, easy to handle canine to squirrel and raccoon hunt with, and they also make a great family dog. If you want to introduce a young person to hunting, squirrel hunting with a dog may be a home run.
If you have not been squirrel hunting with a dog, you need to find out what you have been missing. Kids and new hunters usually find it fascinating. What’s not to like? You stroll through the woods on a glorious fall day. The kids don’t have to be quiet, sit still, or any of the other things about hunting that children don’t like. Next, they get to watch the antics of some lively canine companions. When the dogs bark treed, the young hunters get to do some shooting in a relaxed, no pressure scenario. It’s the best way I know to take a person hunting for the first time.
I’m still looking for another cur dog, but I don’t think I will ever replace Dotzie. Just like people, dogs with certain personalities and attributes aren’t replaceable. But I do think another canine hunting partner to share the big woods with is out there. I hope so.