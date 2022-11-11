Conservation personnel are unsung heroes

I went to college with no earthly idea what I wanted to be when I grew up. By the ripe age of 18, I was well on my way to becoming a seasoned outdoorsman and to be honest, wasn’t very good at anything involving classrooms or that required me to stay indoors — especially on pretty days in the fall or spring.
Knowing this, my dad handed me a book written about career opportunities in the outdoors and suggested I read it to gain knowledge and perhaps inspiration in choosing my career path. Perhaps it worked, sort of, as I eventually got my degree in park management with an emphasis on natural resource management. I dreamed of being a park ranger in the middle of nowhere.
I took that love of the outdoors and knowledge and repurposed it by starting a small business based on a trip planning service for sportsmen and women in West Virginia – essentially an outfitter. That path has led me down many roads and in fact, I credit my current work and professional career to starting that little company many years ago.
As with many of us, I have thoughts of what could have been. Although I wouldn’t change a thing, not one, there are times I catch myself daydreaming about being a ranger on a massive piece of public land in some remote canyon out west.
Having met, worked with and made many friends in the world of natural resource conservation, I respect the work and dedication required in being a professional wildlife manager, game warden, park ranger and/or administrator of public lands. They are the unsung heroes in wildlife conservation and the protection of all things wild.
Speaking of unsung heroes, I believe that they walk among us every day and do not get recognized enough. A recent bit of news from our WVDNR sparked this thought and I found it timely to share.
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police celebrated its 125th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 22, during a ceremony at the Summers County Courthouse in Hinton.
During the ceremony, WVDNR police officials unveiled a monument to commemorate Emery Smith, a native of Hinton who was appointed West Virginia’s first game warden in 1897.
At 125 years, the WVDNR police is the state’s oldest law enforcement agency.
“We are an agency built on 125 years of integrity, 125 years of loyal service to the people of West Virginia, and 125 years of pride in who we’ve been and who we’ve become,” said Col. Bobby Cales, chief of the WVDNR’s Law Enforcement Section. “When Captain Smith became game warden, he was one man responsible for enforcing all the fish and game laws in the entire state. Today, the West Virginia Natural Resources Police includes 126 dedicated men and women who are widely recognized, highly trained, and well respected within the ranks of our nation’s fish and game protectors.”
WVDNR police officers enforce the state’s game and fish laws and rules and laws relating to littering, forestry, state parks, environmental and solid waste, pleasure boating and whitewater rafting. WVDNR police officers also police the Hatfield-McCoy Trails system and assist the State Police and other law enforcement agencies and first responders and oversee the state’s hunter education and boating safety education programs.
Natural Resources Police Officers in West Virginia also perform search and rescue operations, take part in natural or manmade disaster recovery, and even work undercover to apprehend wildlife violators. This creates significant challenges for West Virginia’s Natural Resources police officers. These officers must not only be highly proficient in law enforcement and rescue techniques, but they must also be highly knowledgeable about West Virginia’s ecology and natural habitats.
