Conditioning week important for Patriots

Independence will begin its season in a quad that will include the two-time reigning state champion, a reigning regional champion and the team that set the record for consecutive state championships. A week later, it's off to the WSAZ Invitational, which will have significantly fewer teams than most years but will be every bit the challenge.
For coach Jeremy Hart, perhaps no week will be more important than the one that starts in just a few days.
"We are going to be tested very early," the Patriots' fourth-year head coach said. "I was happy to hear that we are getting that week of conditioning."
Starting Monday, all winter sports teams will get a week to work on conditioning before sport-specific practice begins Feb. 15. That will help the athletes start to get acclimated to a return to the structured setting in anticipation of finally getting the season started the first week of March.
Practice was supposed to start way back in November, but Gov. Jim Justice delayed that start twice in anticipation of Covid-19 outbreaks. All things normal, wrestling teams would be using this week to get ready for conference tournaments. Instead, just getting in shape is the primary objective.
"Normally you want them to just now be peaking," Hart said. "We can't even be around them. It's been tough not being able to keep them active and know what they are doing."
Therein lies the big unknown, but the truth will reveal itself next week.
"Hopefully they have been doing things on their own to try to get in shape," Hart said. "The ones who haven't, this will help them get over the soreness before practice."
No matter what kind of shape they are in, Hart should at least have plenty of talent in the mat room. The Patriots return five of their 10 state qualifiers from a team that finished fifth in the state, breaking an seven-year run of top-two finishes. Indy was runner-up to Greenbrier West in 2013 before winning five straight Class AA state titles from 2014-2018 and finishing second to Point Pleasant in 2019.
There are losses, including four-time Region 3 and Coalfield champion Sean Dawson at 145 pounds. Trey Hart, third in Region 3 at 152, and Andrew Martin (fourth, 182) also graduated, as did Phil Spurlock, who was fifth at 160 but got into the state tournament as an injury alternate.
Austin Derringer, who took third at 138 in Region 3 as a freshman, transferred to Herbert Hoover, the team that snapped the Patriots' run of six straight regional championships.
Seniors Bryce Perdue (126) and Sam Adams (170) both finished third in their respective weight classes at the state tournament. Senior John Sanders, a recent WVU Tech commit, won the Region 3 title at 113 but did not place at states. He will be looking to make up for a season that got away.
Sophomore Judah Price emerged in the last month of the season to claim the Coalfield and Region 3 championships at 126. He then fell to Point Pleasant's Isaac Short in the state title match. Another sophomore, Colten Caron won the Region 3 title at 132.
Potential freshmen are Kenzi Taylor, Seth Snuffer, Dillon Perdue and Shea Powell. Taylor made history last February when she won the 101-pound middle school championship at the inaugural girls state tournament.
Snuffer placed seventh at 84 pounds at the WSAZ, Perdue was fifth at 90 and Powell sixth at 285.
There was also word that all-state football player Atticus Goodson might be giving wrestling a shot this year. Hart said he had heard rumors to that extent but wasn't sure of Goodson's intentions. Goodson is also a standout baseball player and spring and winter sports will overlap this year.
"We would love to have him. He is a monster and would definitely be a big help," Hart said. "With baseball, we'll see how that plays out. I have a lot of respect for that kid. I've been around him enough to know what kind of person he is."
Chris Nelson, who had been coaching the middle school team, will be joining Hart this season. Nelson finished third in the state at 195 as a senior in 2012. He went to wrestle and serve as a graduate assistant at West Virginia.
The Patriots will open the season March 6 at champion Point Pleasant and will be joined by Herbert Hoover and Oak Glen, which won 13 consecutive state titles from 1997-2009.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber