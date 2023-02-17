Leave it to Jeremy Tincher to find a unique way to put things into perspective.
As Region 3 wrestling hits its one-day surge to state tournament qualifying, the objective is clear to the Greenbrier West coaching veteran.
“I’ve never heard it said, ‘That kid’s in too good a shape to wrestle,’” Tincher said. “I’ve never heard anybody be accused of that.”
Three months worth of preparation begins its payoff Saturday with the Region 3 tournaments. Woodrow Wilson will host Class AAA, while Independence will take care of Class AA/A.
Both tournaments start at 10 a.m.
Joining Woodrow in triple-A will be Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Riverside, George Washington, Capital, South Charleston and St. Albans. In Class AA/A, the Patriots will be joined by Midland Trail, Greenbrier West, Herbert Hoover, Nicholas County, Liberty, Shady Spring, PikeView, Bluefield, River View, Richwood and Webster County.
The top four place winners in each weight class qualify for the state tournament, set for March 2-4 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Winning a state championship is the top goal, but you have to get there first. Being physically prepared is a good place to start.
That’s true all season, but it takes on a different meaning in February.
“I think we just keep amping up the conditioning and strength training so when your kids get in those situations, they’ve still got plenty of gas in the tank left to go do what they’ve got to do to win,” Tincher said.
The competition gets stiffer at regionals and even more so at states. As it stands now, the Class AAA tournament will feature a pair of ranked teams in No. 5 Woodrow and No. 9 St. Albans, as well as 28 ranked wrestlers.
Class AA/A will feature the Class A No. 1 Cavaliers and Class AA No. 4 Independence, and 25 ranked individuals.
A lot of it comes down to the old adage of being at your best at the right time.
“We’re just trying to build to a peak and be healthy and try to limit our mistakes,” Woodrow coach Matt Osborne said. “Keep our intensity up at practice, but not be beating on each other. We’ve been fighting all year. We’re just trying to be healthy and stay in a good position.”
Good position in the literal sense is big for Tincher.
“Just staying in good position and not doing dumb stuff to beat yourself,” he said. “Just staying in good position. I really feel like February and March is all about fundamentally sound, quality wrestling. You don’t need to know 50 different wrestling moves. The ones you do know, you need to execute. And you’ve got to know when to execute them. It’s just about staying in good position.”
And that comes down to self-discipline.
“Put yourself in positions to win. To me, that’s what this month is all about,” Tincher said. “And controlling the controllables. Their diet, their sleep, their stress. Taking care of your schoolwork, staying ahead of things, taking care of your weight. Really being mindful of where you’re at in each position. Where your hand goes, where your head goes.
“Just being mindful of those things and controlling what you can control, and staying away from the things you can’t control. To me, that’s huge.”
