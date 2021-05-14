Five of six teams are still alive after two days of the Mountain East Conference Baseball Tournament.
Concord is 2-0 in the tournament after a win over Charleston in the final game of the day, while the Golden Eagles, Alderson Broaddus, West Virginia State and West Liberty are all 1-1 after two games.
That sets up an elimination game on Saturday between Alderson Broaddus and Charleston at noon, followed by another elimination game between West Virginia State and West Liberty at 3:30 p.m. The winner of that game will move on to play on Sunday. Concord will play the final game of the day at 7 p.m. against the winner of the AB/UC game.
In the opener, WVSU jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and went on to a 6-3 win over Wheeling. The Yellow Jackets got off to that 4-0 lead aided by a two-run home run from Andrew Stone in the inning. The Cardinals pulled two back in the fifth to cut the lead in half, but a two-run double from Christopher Jordan in the sixth helped put the game away.
Nick Loftis got the win after pitching seven innings in relief for WVSU. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits.
In the second game, West Liberty was a 10-4 winner over Alderson Broaddus to stay alive. The Battlers went ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first, but WLU answered with a pair of scores in the top of the third. The Hilltoppers then got three more runs in the fourth on the force of two-run double from Isaac Rine. WLU tacked on two more sixth and then three more in the eighth to secure the win.
WLU had 11 hits against four Alderson Broaddus pitchers. Colton Coss led the way driving in two runs and scoring two more on a 4-for-4 day. Ross Salvatori added two singles and a double while Chad Matthus singled and drove in a pair of runs and Brian Campbell added an RBI single.
Logan Grimm was credited with the win after allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits.
AB's Tylyn James and Taylor Cook each had two hits for the Battlers.
In the final game, Concord took advantage of five Charleston errors in the fifth inning for five runs on its way to a 7-2 win over the Golden Eagles. CU did have five hits in the inning and got RBI from Nick Funk, Richard Ortiz, Anthony Stehlin and Zack Saryeldin.
That was more than enough for Andrew Neff who pitched 7.2 innings giving up just one run on seven hits after delivering 146 pitches. Stehlin then came on to pitch the ninth to finish things off.
Ortiz, Stehlin, Evan Antonelli and Brandon Bayne each had two hits for CU.
Drew Heffner and Brandon Boddorf had a pair of hits for UC.