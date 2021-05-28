Come to the Field of Dreams on June 6 for a real blast

In the world of recreational shooting and the shooting sports, there is something about West Virginia that has always puzzled me. We Mountaineers are no doubt among the last strongholds when it comes to owning firearms, shooting them and using these firearms for hunting. If we do not hunt and engage in time at the shooting range, someone we know or in our family does. We are surrounded by it and, personally, I am thankful for this.
But there is something missing and truthfully, I am not sure why. For all of our gun and hunting culture here in the Mountain State, we do not seem to participate in organized and team shooting sports much.
There are many avenues out there to alleviate this problem and here is one of them.
More than once on these pages I have told you about Makayla Scott, the shotgun-shooting young lady from Alvon (one article is here — https://www.register-herald.com/sports/this-field-is-makayla-scotts-dream/article_b854efe3-9246-5701-98aa-2c6558d41af6.html). Makayla basically changed her life when she picked up a shotgun and started shooting competitively. Makayla has been giving back to the shooting sports since she started and a big step in that has been the building of a shooting range in her backyard. The “Field of Dreams” currently has a trap, skeet and 5-stand shotgun range.
Makayla has also seen fit to start the first chapter of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP), a national shotgun competition program for young people from age 9 through college. (www.mysctp.com). The Mountaineer Clay Crushers is the first SCTP team in West Virginia, with hopefully more to follow.
Every team within each one of the SCTP’s exciting disciplines (trap, skeet and sporting clays and Olympic) are led by trained and dedicated adult coaches in a supportive environment and are focused on the safe handling and use of firearms. While training with a team and competing at various matches with a team, young shooters will develop life lessons like winning, failing and problem solving, all while allowing them to become better team players and eventually mentors themselves.
A team sport like SCTP enables young shooters to develop friendships and long-lasting bonds with coaches and mentors, who genuinely care about their accomplishments and successes. These relationships will last a lifetime.
Makayla and the Mountaineer Clay Crushers will host an open house Sunday, June 6, at 1 p.m. for anyone who is curious about clay target shooting and becoming involved with SCTP. You are invited to bring your own shotgun or use one of the available guns at the range. A nominal fee will be charged for a round of trap or skeet. Barbecue, hot dogs and refreshments will be served. A “Shoot-a-Thon” will also be held so that the public can sponsor a Mountaineer Clay Crushers team member to raise money for the team.
Come to the Field of Dreams on June 6 and have a blast!
Where: 8030 Pocahontas Trail, White Sulphur Springs (eight miles north of White Sulphur Springs on Rt. 92).
For more information, contact at Makayla Scott 304-536-2321 or at mscott@montreat.edu.