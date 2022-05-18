Colucci will continue career at Concord

CLEAR FORK – Westside’s Evan Colucci is known as one of the area’s preeminent shooters.
You won’t have to remind Oak Hill of that fact. It was during his sophomore year that Colucci hit a buzzer-beater 3 to knock off the Red Devils in a regular-season game at the Westside gymnasium.
In an outstanding career, Colucci scored 789 points in 73 career games (10.8 career average) and hit 123 other 3s. In his career he scored in double figures in about half of his games (36).
As prolific a shooter as he was, Colucci always felt he missed out on the good portion of his career.
Only two months after what should have been a landmark career-infusing shot against Oak Hill, during the only season he would play in every game the team played, the bad luck started.
“Sophomore year, the day of the regional game, the end of the school day (coach Shawn Jenkins) called us back to the locker room and told us the game was canceled,” Colucci said. “We were all mad. We had so much confidence going into that game (against Shady Spring). Covid ruined a lot of stuff.”
In fact, the lingering effects of Covid and cancellations into the next year limited Colucci to just 16 games as a junior.
This past season an off-court incident, which Colucci did not take part in but was sitting around some of the participants, cost him five games before he was correctly reinstated.
“It made me mad, but I didn’t feel I was in the wrong,” Colucci said. “But there was nothing I could do about it.”
Jenkins said at the time he was shocked by the punishment and Colucci was a player who had never had a negative report for anything in his four years of high school.
Those games and the Covid shortened season likely cost Colucci a legitimate shot at being a 1,000-point scorer at Westside.
If anyone deserved one more shot on the floor, it was Colucci.
And the natural lefty got it when he attended what was for all intents and purposes, a tryout at Concord.
By all accounts he shot like the Evan Colucci of old – the Colucci who beat Oak Hill with a dagger 3, the Colucci who once scored 39 points in a freshman game at Woodrow Wilson and on any given night could ring up a cool 20 on the competition – and Concord coaches, including head man Todd May, took notice.
“I was kind of nervous for it because I wasn’t sure what kind of competition was going to be there, but I went down there and played the best I could,” Colucci said. “I shot pretty good.”
Five players were asked to stay after, Colucci was one, and a few days later he was offered an opportunity to walk on with the program.
He signed his letter of intent on Tuesday at Westside.
It’s no surprise to Jenkins, who said Colucci’s character is beyond reproach and his game is college ready as far as being a shooter goes.
“If you could get a kid to come in and buy in to your program (coaching) all four years like Evan did would be so much easier to do,” Jenkins said. “Great student. Just an all-around great kid. For him to be able to do this today, I’m proud of him.
“Evan’s a shooter. He told me, ‘I shot so well down there, I just couldn’t miss. It just seemed like the goal was so big.'”
Of course, he did that in so many games for the Renegades over the years.
This past season, despite missing eight games total, Colucci had 43 3-pointers, including six against Greater Beckley Christian at the Armory and six at North Marion. He matched that total against Greenbrier East as a junior and in the Region 3 co-final that year against Herbert Hoover, when he had 24 points.
That’s why Jenkins, for one, believes that Colucci will succeed at the next level.
“That’s what he does, he knocks down shots,” Jenkins said. “And he has knocked down some big ones here, like the shot, the buzzer-beater against Oak Hill.”
Colucci realized he was a shooter when he hit high school.
“Freshman year I had a big game against Woodrow Wilson (in a freshman game),” Colucci said. “I couldn’t miss that night. I had 39 points. I just knew from there that I was a shooter. It was (a confidence builder).”
A man of few words, Colucci said his approach at Concord will be simple
“I’m going to go down there, work my butt off and do the best I can,” he said.