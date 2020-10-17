Color map cuts some soccer seasons short

As expected, the color map wreaked havoc on the upcoming start to postseason play in soccer and cross country.
The Covid-19 metrics map revealed seven orange counties and one red. Per postseason guidelines set forth Thursday by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, schools from those counties cannot participate in soccer sectionals, which are set to begin Monday around the state.
One of the orange counties is Wyoming, but neither Westside nor Wyoming East field soccer teams.
Wyoming County is affected in cross country, however. Westside was set to host the Class AA/A Region 3 meet on Thursday but now is unable to do so. Further complicating things is Wyoming County Schools' announcement Friday night that another positive Covid-19 case had been confirmed at the school, meaning Westside will go back to remote learning on Monday and all athletics are shut down.
The announcement was made while the football team was in the closing moments of its 34-26 overtime loss at Nicholas County.
It's déjá vu for Westside, which was in the same predicament when a positive case was detected there heading into last month's Region 3 golf tournament. The team was eventually allowed to play.
The next step is to find an alternate site for the cross country regional, which an area coach said is still being discussed. There was no word on when a decision will be made.
While soccer teams in orange are forced to end their seasons, cross country runners in those counties can compete provided they present a negative Covid test within seven days of the meet.
Doddridge County is the lone red county and does not have that option.
The Class AAA Region 3 meet is unaffected. Woodrow Wilson, Oak Hill and Greenbrier East will compete at Meadowood Park in Tornado on Thursday.
As for soccer, the map forced some changes to the Class AA/A Region 3, Section 1 boys and girls tournaments. Mingo Central, which had been the No. 2 seed on both sides, was forced out when Mingo County went orange.
So now both Shady Spring teams move up to No. 2 and will host a sectional doubleheader on Wednesday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley. The boys will play Bluefield at 5:30 p.m. and the girls will battle PikeView at 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe rounds out the section on both sides.
The girls championship will be decided at 11 a.m., followed by the boys at 1 p.m. Both games will be played in Beckley.
First round games in Section 2 will be played Tuesday at the site of the highest seed, with No. 1 Charleston Catholic receiving a bye. Fifth seed Independence will go to No. 4 Roane County, No. 3 Nicholas County will host No. 6 Webster County and No. 7 Midland Trail will play at No. 2 Pocahontas County.
The semifinals move to Beckley on Wednesday for the girls and Thursday for the boys, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on both sides. The championships will be determined Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., also in Beckley.
In Class AAA, the Oak Hill boys and girls are the top seed in Region 3, Section 2. The girls will receive a bye into the championship after it was revealed that No. 2 seed Greenbrier East is unable to participate.
No. 4 Woodrow Wilson will visit third seed Princeton Tuesday at 7 p.m.
On the boys side, Oak Hill will host No. 4 Princeton Tuesday at 6 p.m., while No. 3 Woodrow Wilson goes to No. 2 Greenbrier East at 5 p.m.
The championships for both sides will be played Thursday at a time to be determined.
Soccer sectional schedule
Class AAA
Region 3, Section 2
Boys
Tuesday
(4) Princeton at (1) Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
(3) Woodrow Wilson at (2) Greenbrier East, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Championship, at highest seed, time TBD
Girls
Tuesday
(1) Oak Hill receives a bye
(2) Greenbrier East forfeits
(4) Woodrow Wilson at (3) Princeton, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Winner at Oak Hill, championship, TBD
Class AA/A
Region 3, Section 1
Boys
Wednesday
(2) Shady Spring vs. (3) Bluefield, at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex, 5:30 p.m.
(4) James Monroe at (1) PikeView, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Championship at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex, 1 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
(2) Shady Spring vs. (3) PikeView, at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex, 7:30 p.m.
(4) James Monroe at (1) Bluefield, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Championship at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex, 11 a.m.
Region 3, Section 2
Boys
Tuesday
all games 6 p.m.
(1) Charleston Catholic bye
(7) Midland Trail at (2) Pocahontas County
(6) Webster County at (3) Nicholas County
(5) Independence at (4) Roane County
Thursday
Semifinals TBD at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex, 1 p.m.
Girls
all games at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex
Wednesday
(2) Pocahontas County vs. (3) Nicholas County, 5:30 p.m.
(1) Charleston Catholic vs. (4) Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 11 a.m.