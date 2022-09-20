WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Due to an unforeseen schedule change, Genie Bouchard will be replaced by Danielle Collins as The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic celebrates its 10th anniversary at Center Court at Creekside Stadium on Saturday. Collins will be joined by Laylah Fernandez, Bob Bryan and Sam Querrey in the four-player field. A women’s singles match, men’s singles match and a mixed doubles match make up the action at this unique, intimate event, hosted by Champions Series Tennis.
“Genie Bouchard was here for the WTT season in 2020 and the fans really enjoyed her,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President, The Greenbrier. “We hate that she couldn’t make it, but we couldn’t be more excited about Danielle being a part of this tremendous event. She’s definitely a rising star in the game, and she played her collegiate tennis just down the road at the University of Virginia. We know her fans will be excited to see her at The Greenbrier.”
The action begins with men’s singles at 2 p.m., pitting Bryan against Querrey. That will be followed by a women’s showcase, with Fernandez and Collins going head-to-head at approximately 3 p.m. The final match of the day, scheduled to begin around 4 p.m., is a mixed doubles match featuring Collins and Querrey teaming up against Fernandez and Bryan.
Tickets can be purchased online by visiting Greenbrier.com/TennisClassic. Lower Level seats are $75, Upper Level seats $35 and children 12-and-under are $10. VIP experiences — including opportunities to play with the pros, a player party and a backstage experience — are also available to enhance your visit to The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic. They can be purchased at www.championsseriestennis.com.
Collins is a 28-year-old American tennis player, who won the NCAA singles title twice at UVA in 2014 and 2016. She finished her collegiate career as the top-ranked collegiate player and then embarked on a professional journey. She reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2019 and was a quarterfinalist at the French Open in 2020. This year, she reached the finals of the Australian Open and the fourth round of the U.S. Open. She’s been ranked as high as No. 7 in the world in singles and is currently ranked No. 15.
Bryan is a 44-year-old American tennis player, who is one of the most accomplished doubles players in the game’s history. He has 119 career doubles titles with more than 1,100 wins and was ranked No. 1 in the world in doubles in 2003. He has won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles — six Australian Opens, two French Opens, three at Wimbledon and five U.S. Opens. He also won a Gold Medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
Querrey is a 34-year-old American player who has won 10 career ATP singles titles and been ranked as high as No. 11 in the world. He reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2017 after knocking off No. 1 Andy Murray. He became the first American to reach a Grand Slam semifinal in 8 years.
Fernandez is a 19-year-old Canadian player currently ranked No. 13 in the world. The left-hander has won two career singles titles and reached the finals of the U.S. Open in 2021. She received the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award by the Canadian Press as its choice for top Canadian female athlete that same year.
Built in 2015, Center Court at Creekside Stadium takes advantage of its unique Creekside location, featuring expansive views of Howard’s Creek, the iconic Old White golf course and the picturesque mountains beyond, while offering as many as 2,600 spectators an engaging viewing experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.