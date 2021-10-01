Princeton has been known for big plays in the passing game.
It was a big play in the pass game that proved to be the difference in the Tigers’ 21-14 victory against Woodrow Wilson Friday night at Van Meter Stadium.
Only it came with the Tigers on defense.
With Woodrow Wilson driving, Dominick Collins stepped in front of a pass intended for Nate Grayton and, after momentarily bobbling the ball, secured it and traveled 93 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 21-7 lead.
It turned out to be the winning points.
“I saw the quarterback roll out to the right and I saw his eyes looking at the receiver I was guarding,” Collins said of his big play. “I just made a better play than what he thought he could throw.”
“He made a good play right there, jumped the route,” Woodrow Wilson coach Street Sarrett said. “That pick-6 right there was a killer.”
“They didn’t throw any out of the double-tight, double-wing last week but we had seen it a little in earlier games,” Princeton coach Chris Pedigio said. “They got us on one of those earlier. They ran a corner route with a flat route coming underneath. Dom was there, he came right underneath it and made a great play. He’s fast, man, he was able to take it to the house. Turning point in the game actually.”
1 of 16
100221 Woodrow 1.jpg
Nate Grayton, of Woodrow Wilson, left, breaks away for a touchdown during first half action against Princton Friday at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100221 Woodrow 2.jpg
Matthew Moore, of Woodrow Wilson, fights for some yardage during first half action against Princton Friday at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100221 Woodrow 3.jpg
Grant Cochran, of Princeton, breaking away for some yardage against Woodrow Wilson Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100221 Woodrow 10.jpg
Woodrow Wilson student section during game against Princeton Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100221 Woodrow 9.jpg
Woodrow Wilson defensive coach Dale Stafford, speaks with his team after the first quarter against Princeton Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100221 Woodrow 4.jpg
Brodee Rice, of Princeton, breaking away for some yardage against Woodrow Wilson Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100221 Woodrow 5.jpg
Maddex McMillen, of Woodrow Wilson, center, gets brought down by two Princeton defenders in the first half Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100221 Woodrow 6.jpg
Jay Jones, of Woodrow Wilson, left, breaks away away aginst Princeton defenders during first half action Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100221 Woodrow 11.jpg
Woodrow Wilson lassies during game against Princeton Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100221 Woodrow 13.jpg
Woodrow Wilson lassies, Louie Boyd, left, and Clara Lively, during game against Princeton Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100221 Woodrow 12.jpg
Woodrow Wilson band member during game against Princeton Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100221 Woodrow 7.jpg
Maddex McMillen, of Woodrow Wilson, left, breaks up a pass attempt to Peyton Clemons, of Princeton during the first half Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100221 Woodrow 8.jpg
Elijah Redfern, of Woodrow Wilson, center, leaps but can't quite bring in the reception between two Princeton defenders during first half action Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100221 Woodrow 14.jpg
Coach Pam Shrader, left, crowns Gravely Nickoles king during the homecoming presentation at halftime of the Woodrow Wilson vs Princeton Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100221 Woodrow 15.jpg
Woodrow Wilson 2020 Homecoming queen Caroline Booth, right, crowns Mallory Daniel queen at halftime during the Woodrow Wilson vs Princeton game Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
100221 Woodrow 16.jpg
Jennifer Bair, left, hugs Mallory Daniel after she was crowned queen at halftime during the Woodrow Wilson vs Princeton game Friday night at VanMeter Stadium in Beckley. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Any game was good for the No. 5 Tigers, Pedigo said.
Princeton had been off for three weeks, idle since beating Oak Hill Sept. 10.
“Our kids fought their tails off,” Pedigo said. “We’re three weeks from playing a game. We’re not in game shape. We didn’t have any backups on the offensive line, all of them are in quarantine or sick. But our guys keep fighting their butts off.”
Still, the Tigers were able to run with some success, piling up 196 yards, including a career-best 141 for junior Brodee Rice.
“We came out here with a week of practice under our belts, no game shape and we fought our tails off,” Rice said. “You have to get used to getting back in rhythm. I had expectations that it would start out slow and it was quiet early. Once we got in our stride, we really thought we were playing some good football.”
Woodrow Wilson came out in the wing-T and scored on its second possession when quarterback Maddex McMillen, who threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns, hit Grayton out of the backfield and he was able to traverse 28 yards for the touchdown.
A week after coming up with a big goal-line stand to beat Morgantown, it looked like the Flying Eagles had another when Elijah Waller was able to cut down a Princeton runner before he could reach the end zone.
However, the Flying Eagles turned it over with a fumble on the next play.
Quarterback Grant Cochran made them pay with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Connor Padgett.
“It really shifted the momentum and the game,” Rice said. “We really do strive on getting the ball in the end zone when we get down there.”
“We hadn’t been stopped on the goal line all season,” Pedigo said.
The Cochran-to-Padgett short scoring strike tied the score at 7-7.
Woodrow had a chance late in the half when it drove inside the Tigers’ 10, but a penalty and a sack pushed the ball back and resulted in a long field goal attempt that was no good.
In the second half the Tigers were running at will, but Woodrow came away with a big stop when Rice fumbled the ball just outside the red zone.
“I got angry with myself,” Rice said. “Fumbling is not something I normally do, that was my first fumble this season. I really work on ball security and keeping the ball, not letting it out of my hands. That would have been a big play, there is a chance I would have scored on that play.”
No problem. The hard-charging Rice simply made up with it on the next drive. A run-dominated drive ended with Rice going one yard for the score that gave Princeton the lead.
That set the stage for Collins to pull the big interception.
Woodrow did not go away quietly.
The Eagles got the ball back and, deep in their own territory, McMillen pulled a Houdini and got out of a sure sack situation, sprinted to his right and found Elijah Redfern, who picked up 35 yards. Moments later, McMillen found Cook on a short route and Cook, the Georgetown commit, raced 34 yards for the score.
Woodrow got the ball back with 2:32 left but Princeton was able to hold off the Eagles to improve to 4-0.
“These guys are really fighting,” Sarrett said. “These are great young men, they don’t have anything to hold their heads about. That was a Top 5 team in the state, and we were right there at the end.”
RUSHING – P: Brodee Rice 24-141-1, Grant Cochran 4-19, Jacob Young 8-28, Noah Basham 1-2, Carter Meachem 2-6 WW: Jay Jones 5-22, Matt Moore 7-44, Nate Grayton 4-15, Maddex McMillen 9-17, Mike Miller 1-14.
PASSING – P: Grant Cochran 8-14-0-79-1. WW: Maddex McMillen 10-22-1-171-2