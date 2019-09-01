Marshall linebacker Jaquan Yulee underwent successful surgery Sunday morning for a neck injury he sustained in Saturday's 56-17 win over VMI.
Yulee collided with Keydets receiver Jakob Harris while defending a pass late in the first quarter. Harris was also hurt but was eventually helped off the field.
Yulee remained motionless at around the 45-yard line. A stretcher was called for almost immediately after he went down.
Yulee was attended to for several minutes while the crowd watched in silence. Once he was placed on the stretcher, every Marshall player and a few from VMI surrounded Yulee before he was taken to the ambulance.
Yulee waved his right arm as he was being wheeled off.
The extent of the injury was unknown at the time, but Yulee's dad Fred confirmed on social media late Saturday night that Yulee suffered a broken neck.
Yulee put out a message on Twitter as well, then had another tweet Sunday morning:
"About to head into surgery y'all keep me in y'all prayers"
Another Facebook post from Fred Sunday afternoon stated that Yulee was in recovery and that doctors were happy with the surgery. The post asked for continued prayers.
Yulee, a 6-foot-1, 242-pound redshirt junior, was making his first start. He had already posted a game's worth of stats, with six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He was credited with a half sack.
