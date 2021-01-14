Young Tech swim teams navigating a challenging season

The WVU Tech swim teams were coming off a record-setting performance when the fall season began in October.
With many of those swimmers moved on, building on that success was going to be a challenge. Throw in the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and things became even more difficult.
The men's team, for example, is mostly made up of international students. That made travel a great challenge and restricted who second-year coach Will Hughes had available.
"We only had 10 swimmers in the fall because I had six that were still out of the country," Hughes said. "I had one in Venezuela, she was unable to get out of the country. And I had a recruit from Guatemala (Sebastian Galvez), he will be joining us Monday. He's finally gaining entrance into the country. Then I had two swimmers returning that were unable to gain entrance into the country."
Hughes said another pair of swimmers elected to stay home, including a recruit from Texas. Also, another team member from Georgia is on campus but decided to take the year off to focus on academics.
"The team is really young. We had some successes (in the fall)," Hughes said. "It's definitely a rebuilding year inside a hectic season of uncertainty on all fronts. Not only were we having to fight the norms of a young team in a rebuilding season, it was Covid on top of that. Students trying to adjust to (changes in) classes, because most of them had online or in-seat classes, a mixture. It was complicated. That probably is the best word."
One of those unable to get back to the United States was student assistant Marcos Demaso of Brazil. He was a distance swimmer at Tech who used up his eligibility last season. However, he is now in Beckley and ready to go for the spring season, which begins Friday at Salem University.
"Having him on the pool deck with me is going to be a tremendous amount of help," Hughes said.
The 2019-20 season was one of many successes.
Paulo Ignacio won the national championship in the 100 breastsroke with a school-record time of 54.00 to lock up All-America honors. He was also named Swimmer of the Meet. Manuel Laguna Gomez was also an All-American with a fifth-place time (4:29.67) in the 500 freestyle. That time also set a school record.
The Golden Bears set six records at the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships, where Gomez — a four-time conference mile champion — was named Swimmer of the Meet. Tech broke four team records in all.
This fall, success was limited because of a lack of numbers and experience, but individual accomplishments were many.
Men's team captain Pau Eslava, a junior from Spain, made three national "B" cuts. Guillermo Usechi, a freshman from Spain, made two national "B" cuts. South African Refiloe Mashao, a freshman, made a "B" cut in the mile.
On the women's side, Hughes expects captain Andrea Segovia, a junior from Spain, to make her national cuts as the spring season unfolds. Sophomore Brenna Emery of Herndon, Va., is close, and sophomore twin sisters Madison Udy and Makayla Udy have helped out the relay teams. Unfortunately, an injury to Makayla has Hughes uncertain of what the future holds.
A big surprise has been Kamryn Grubb, a freshman from Mount View High School. Mount View does not have a swim team, but Grubb was a summer league member.
"She comes out and just blasts out some 50 freestyle times that were unexpected," Hughes said.
Cuts are time classifications used to determine qualifications for the NAIA national tournament. Only "A" cuts gain entry, but a member of a relay team that qualifies nationally can swim in one individual race in which he or she has a "B" cut time.
Getting those times will be a focus over the next month. Hughes said he believes he has swimmers who are close, including Usechi, Mashao and Eslava.
"We just want to finish strong and for these guys to get their 'A' cuts," he said. "The NAIA is going to grant them another year of eligibility, so this season is really important for development to prepare them for next season. We hope next season will be more open."
Nationals have been cut approximately in half to the top 300 swimmers and there will be no preliminaries, only timed finals.
"You're going to show up, swim your event and that's it," Hughes said. "They're just trying to minimize people on the pool deck and time around each other in all areas."
The Golden Bears will also swim at Shawnee State on Saturday. They will host West Virginia Wesleyan on Jan. 22 and Union College (Ky.) on Jan. 23 at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia. Spectators are not allowed at any Tech home athletic events.
The AAC Championships are set for Feb. 11-13 in Kingsport, Tenn. The national tournament will be held March 10-13 in Columbus, Ga.
