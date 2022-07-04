Wyoming County Big Green Golf Outing set July 16

The Marshall University Southern Coalfields Club will host its fourth annual Wyoming County Big Green Golf Outing, a four-man scramble tournament and fundraiser, at Clear Fork Golf Course Saturday, July 16.
All proceeds go to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation and Alumni Association to provide scholarships for students and athletes at Marshall University.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided by Clear Fork Golf Course.
Registration is scheduled from 8 until 9:45 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Entry fee is $75 per person.
Corporate sponsorships are $350 and entitles the sponsor to a sign on the course and four golfers.
For sponsors that do not want to play in the tournament, the cost is $100 per sign.
Numerous door prizes and hole prizes will be awarded along with prizes for the top three teams.
Golfers may line up their own foursomes as long as the applications are returned by July 13.
Individual golfers will be assigned to a competitive group.
As the number of players will be limited, all golfers are encouraged to return their applications before July 13.
Checks should be made payble to MUSCABGC and mailed to P.O. Box 642; Beckley, WV 25802 by July 13.
The group also has PayPal: musoutherncoalfields@gmail.com or Venmo: @Southern-Coalfields
For more information or an application, contact Gary Poindexter at 304-923-5734, Rick Rezzonico at 304-923-9764 or Tim Clay at 304-923-2262; by email to musoutherncoalfields@gmail.com and on Facebook Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni & Big Green Club.