Wyoming County Big Green Golf Outing set for June 19

The Marshall University Southern Coalfields Club will host its third annual Wyoming County Big Green Golf Outing, a four-man scramble golf tournament and fundraiser, Saturday, June 19, at Clearfork Valley Golf Course, near Oceana.
All proceeds will go to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation and Alumni Association to provide scholarships for students and athletes at Marshall University.
Registration will be conducted from 8 until 9:45 a.m. and the tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided by Clearfork Valley Golf Course.
Numerous door and hole prizes will be awarded, along with prizes for the top three teams.
Entry fee is $75 per golfer.
Corporate sponsorships, including a sign on the course and four golfers, are $350.
Cost is $100 per sign for sponsors that choose not to play, but want to sponsor a hole.
Golfers may line up their own foursomes, provided their applications are returned by June 12.
Individual golfers will be added to a competitive group.
The number of golfers is limited, so organizers urge returning the entry form by June 12 to MUSCABGC; P.O. Box 642; Beckley, WV 25802 with checks made payable to MUSCABGC.
PayPal is also available at musoutherncoalfields@gmail.com or Venmo: @Southern-Coalfields.
For more information or an entry form, phone Gary Poindexter at 304-923-5734, Rick Rezzonico at 304-923-9764, Tim Clay at 304-923-2262, Larry Foster at 304-573-5336 or Doug Leeber at 304-266-8766.
The chapter can also be reached at muscabgc@gmail.com or on Facebook at “Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Club.”