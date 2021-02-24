MORGANTOWN — It was right around lunch time on Tuesday when all of a sudden, the world as we know it went crazy.
The 24-hour news channels cut to Los Angeles, and you know it's never good when they do that. Either O.J. Simpson's driving down a freeway in a white Bronco or they have learned — as they did just a year ago this month — that Kobe Bryant had died along with his daughter and others in a helicopter crash.
Now, the helicopters were buzzing around over another freeway. But this time the car wasn't white and wasn't involved in a low-speed chase.
Tiger Woods' car was torn apart down an embankment off the road he was traveling at 7 a.m. California time and Woods' legs were badly injured. By the time the news came on the air, he was already in surgery. Not even the Senate's investigation into the riot at the U.S. Capitol could push aside the news about Woods.
Meanwhile, in Texas, word was filtering out that the Mountaineers, who had won five straight road games and were expected to make that six in a row against TCU, were not expecting to play the final game of the road trip on Thursday in Waco, a classic matchup between No. 10 WVU and No. 2 Baylor.
Plans already had been made to fly home after the game, cutting short the road trip. Soon it was learned the game against Baylor had been canceled.
Not postponed, but canceled, meaning it will not be played at all.
Certainly, that was a punch to the gut of the Mountaineers...or was it?
In many ways, it might have been the best thing that could've happened to WVU.
First off, the Mountaineers didn't figure to win in Waco — many people across America believe either Baylor or No. 1 Gonzaga, both of which are unbeaten, will win the national championship.
So, what's so wrong with having a game in Waco canceled, especially when the Mountaineers learned at the same time their game at the Coliseum against Baylor, which had been postponed earlier this month, will now be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, on ESPN2.
Certainly, a couple of extra days at home can't hurt, and now, with the way the season plays out, WVU will play four home games to finish off the regular season.
On Feb. 27, WVU hosts Kansas State. On March 2, it's the Baylor game. On March 4, there's a Coliseum rematch from Tuesday's victory with TCU. And then on March 6, WVU closes out the year against Oklahoma State.
Is it a grind, four games in eight days followed by the Big 12 Championships and then the NCAAs?
Yes, but it's as good as it could be.
"I don't know if it matters," WVU coach Bob Huggins said. "They are happy to play in the Coliseum in front of some home people. The crowd here is pretty good at heckling. It will be nice to go home and have people cheering for you."
It would be nicer with 16,000 people in those new Coliseum seats, but that isn't going to happen.
"Finishing at home is great for us," guard Taz Sherman said. "Our fans are loyal. We love our fans. To play four home games is a blessing in disguise. It's definitely a blessing for us.
"Now we control our own destiny, in the conference and in America."
Could four games in eight days compromise their chances in the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments?
"Can we play four games in eight days? Yeah, we can, but how will it affect you next week? It could have a cumulative effect," Huggins said.
But it's hard for any Mountaineer to complain knowing that Tiger Woods would trade places with them in a second.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel.