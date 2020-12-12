WVU's Darius Stills opts for NFL

MORGANTOWN — With West Virginia’s season finale against Oklahoma now part of the unwritten history of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dariuis Stills, the Mountaineers star nose guard out of Fairmont Senior High, has decided to end his now storied WVU career with whatever bowl game that chooses the Mountaineers.
Stills had the option of coming back to school to play a fifth year, the NCAA having decided that due to the pandemic all athletes would be granted an extra season of eligibility should they want it, but Stills has little left to prove playing at WVU and would be taking a great risk to return.
As he has done since entering WVU four years ago, Stills exits with nothing but the same class he has displayed since entering the program.
This was what he announced on Facebook:
“Thank you, Almost Heaven, after the last four years of wearing the Old Gold & Blue has been a dream come true for me and everyone in Mountaineer nation has made my experience as a Mountaineer unbelievable. Even though the NCAA has granted everyone in college football a free year of eligibility, I would like to announce I will not be taking that extra year of eligibility. I will be finishing my career at West Virginia with the bowl game & once a Mountaineer, always a Mountaineer.”
There was no word on any other West Virginia senior’s decision on whether to return next year of not although Coach Neal Brown was going to have conversations with them this week.
Stills was a big recruiting grab for the Mountaineers after he and his brother, Dante, terrorized offenses at Fairmont Senior. He earned Class AA All-State honors twice.
When he came to WVU, it was brother Dante who was considered the better prospect, but then coach Dana Holgorsen vowed he did not recruit Darius to help lure his brother here.
And when Darius arrived, he showed a determination and character to go along with great skill that allowed him to skip his redshirt year and play nine games as a true freshman, establishing himself as a rising star at nose guard.
A bit undersized at the nose, he made up with it through the quickness and strength and a complete understanding of the position, playing 12 games in Holgorsen’s last year and then becoming one of the best defensive players in the Big 12 as a junior.
Stills, playing with his brother at tackle, earned all-Big 12 first team honors, starting 11 games and registering 47 tackles, 28 of them unassisted. He led WVU in tackles for a loss with 14.5 and tied team lead with seven sacks while registering five quarterback hurries.
As this year dawned, Stills was one of the featured players in the Big 11, earning Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honors as voted by the Mountaineers and being included on the Outland Trophy, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award watch list.
The son of former Mountaineer great linebacker Gary Stills and Janeen Floyd, Stills’ statistics were not as gaudy as a year ago as WVU made some changes in the defense as defensive coordinator Vic Koenning left and offenses began paying extra attention to him.
Through nine games, Stills has 22 tackles, 7.5 of them for losses, with 3.5 sacks and an interception.
Stills leaves the defensive line in good hands with his brother, Dante, just a junior. Dante could, of course, declare for the NFL draft but it’s expected he will return along with freshman sensation Akheem Mesidor.
In a prepared statement, WVU head coach Neal Brown said he is proud of Darius Stills and wishes him the best in the future.
“Darius is an outstanding football player and a great representative for the WVU football program, the University and the State. He has prepared himself to take the next step. We are proud of Darius and what he has meant to this program, especially that he will be leaving WVU with his degree. We wish Darius the best for future success and he will always be a part of our Mountaineer family,” Brown said.
