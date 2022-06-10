Peyton Hall remembers getting started in wrestling at the age of 4. Oak Glen High School, where Hall would later become a four-time state champion, was toward the tail end of its record-setting streak of 13 consecutive team state titles.
The wrestlers who came together to build that dynasty, one the likes of which may never be seen again, are among those Hall admired as he was learning the sport.
"Whenever I was little, I really looked up to the guys that came to camps and it was just a lot of fun," he said.
It was fun, but it was also beneficial. Hall has found plenty of success along the way, from his four prep state championships all the way up to NCAA All-American. Now that he's in position to give back, he's taking every opportunity to do so.
The West Virginia University 165-pounder was at Oak Hill High School on Friday, accompanied by Mountaineer assistant Mitchell Port, for a two-session youth clinic. Hall knows what it's like to be in their positions.
"It's really a great opportunity to be able to come back and help kids out," he said. "I think that's a big part, is giving back."
Hall believes the young wrestlers he gets to meet across the Mountain State can relate to him. They know who he is, being a state native wrestling at WVU.
The word got out a little more this spring, starting with the NCAA Tournament in March. He finished eighth at 165 pounds, becoming WVU's first-ever All-American at that weight class.
Last weekend, competing at the U-23 World Team Trials, Hall gained his second All-America status, finishing runner-up at 74 kg (163 pounds).
"I think it's awesome, especially to be able to do them in-state and with guys that know who I am, just from West Virginia," Hall said. "I think (winning) All-American this year was a big thing for West Virginia wrestling. We've only had six All-Americans total from the state of West Virginia (Independence graduate Noah Adams was a NCWA All-American in 2020).
"It's just nice to show the younger guys that it is possible that, if they work hard, they can do the same thing."
Work hard he did. He had goals and knew what it was going to take to reach them.
"I always watched the NCAA Tournament. I always wanted to wrestle in college," Hall said. "That's kind of what guided my life, just focusing on my goals. Wrestling really consumed my whole life. Getting to that point and achieving this — I mean, I still am not even close to where I want to be. I want to be a national champion, and hopefully do some international stuff. It's just awesome to be able to help out now."
That leadership isn't confined to his offseason work with kids. Hall also wants to help the Mountaineer program become one of the top in the nation.
"It's a little different this year, because my freshman year I was still trying to get used to it and I was focusing a little more individually," he said. "This year I had a little more success. I'm trying to help out and set an example for my team now and help build a championship team, not just (focus on) myself. This year has just been a little different trying to develop myself into a leader."
