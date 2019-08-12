barcelona, spain — Derek Culver and Logan Routt posted double-doubles to lead West Virginia to a 98-67 win over the Barcelona All-Stars on Sunday in Barcelona in the final game of WVU’s international tour.
Culver posted team-highs of 26 points and 12 rebounds in the victory, while Routt had 20 points and 10 rebounds, including eight on the offensive glass.
Chase Harler (14 points and three steals) and Jordan McCabe (10 points and three steals) also reached double figures for the Mountaineers. Taz Sherman had nine points and three steals, Emmitt Matthews Jr. had seven points and Miles McBride had six points to go with seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Jermaine Haley had four points, five rebounds and five assists, while Brandon Knapper had two points and three rebounds.
“The physicality was much different tonight,” coach Bob Huggins said. “We had a couple guys who couldn’t play as much with a stomach virus. A couple of them played but they really weren’t themselves. We have a lot of different guys who can score. When we really need to score, we can throw it close to the big fellow (Culver). He’s pretty good down there.”
West Virginia shot 48.7 percent for the game. WVU pulled down 52 rebounds, including 22 on the offensive glass. WVU turned the Barcelona All-Stars over 21 times (18 steals). WVU finished with 24 assists on 38 made shots.
The Mountaineers finished their tour with a 3-0 mark. West Virginia will remain in Barcelona until Tuesday and will return to Morgantown late Tuesday night.
“I think this has been good for us,” Huggins added. “The best thing is we have been able to play together. We have new guys, and we have some older guys who haven’t played as much. Just for them to interact and play together has been good for us.”