WVU Tech's season ends with loss to Cumberland

WVU Tech fell behind 40-30 at halftime and never recovered in a 79-65 loss to Cumberland (Tenn.) Friday in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament.
The loss ended the Golden Bears' season at 26-6.
Tech, the No. 10 seed in the Duer Quadrant, turned the ball over 20 times, and the No. 7 Phoenix (22-8) converted them into 24 points.
Twelve of those turnovers came in the first half, and the Golden Bears shot 36.4 percent (12 of 33) in the first 20 minutes. Cumberland, meanwhile, hit 7 of 16 3-pointers (43.8 percent) and led by as many as 13 before settling for the 10-point advantage at the break.
Things picked up for the Golden Bears briefly in the second half when they got to within six at 42-36 less than two minutes in. But a 12-0 Phoenix run put an end to that.
Cumberland twice extended its lead to 20, the latest at 62-42 with 6:45 to play.
Tavon King was the leading scorer for Cumberland with 21 points. Isaac Stephens followed with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Stephens scored 10 points off the bench and Aaron Ridley finished with 10 points and four assists.
Cumberland shot 31-of-66 (47 percent) from the floor.
Thomas Hailey had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Golden Bears. Senior Juvanté Hayes played all 40 minutes and scored 16 points. Ashton Parker added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Freshman Saliou Diop, making just his second start, grabbed 13 in 22 minutes. Tech outrebounded Cumberland 41-33.
Senior Andreas Jonsson played for the first time since suffering an injury against Point Park on Feb. 8. He was 3-of-6 from 3-point range for nine points in nine minutes.