WVU Tech wrestling at home tonight

The WVU Tech wrestling team has settled into the second semester and now it’s time to get comfortable, at least for a little while.
The Golden Bears will host its first of three matches tonight with a dual against Southwestern Virginia Community College. The match will begin at 6 p.m. at Van Meter Gymnasium.
Tech was originally supposed to host dual against Appalachian Athletic Conference foe Allen on Saturday. However, that has been changed to a tri-match with St. Andrews on Jan. 31.
Also coming to Beckley will be Reinhardt on Jan. 24.
“We have a nice home stretch next semester,” Golden Bears coach Dustin Stough said after their home opener against Alderson Broaddus in December. “We’ve done a lot of driving to Kentucky and Georgia and (other places) this semester. It kind of wears on guys, driving six hours and then having an hour or two to stretch out, make weight, warm up and wrestle. Late nights getting back. It’s always nice to have home matches.
“We’ve got a lot of conference matches next semester. Those will be real big for getting our kids to the nationals hopefully.”
Junior 133-pounder Logan Robertson was named the AAC Wrestler of the Week on Monday. The Greenbrier West graduate placed fifth at the Jim Crytzer Invitational at Washington and Lee last Saturday. He went 5-2, including three decisions and one forfeit.
Robertson was also honored Dec. 9, one week after Tech 197-pounder Vincent DeVaney was awarded.
