Teams as dominant as the WVU Tech women have been the last two seasons are able to develop mental toughness. It paid off for the Golden Bears in their River States Conference opener.
Tech surrendered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter to host Asbury before holding on in overtime for a 97-92 win Thursday.
The win extended Tech’s regular season conference winning streak to 30.
The Golden Bears (4-4, 1-0 RSC) trailed 43-42 at halftime but came alive in the third quarter to take a 72-65 lead. A 3-pointer by freshman Emilee Whitt gave Tech its biggest lead at 79-69 with 7:09 to play in the fourth.
The Eagles outscored Tech 11-2 to get to within 81-80, then reclaimed the lead at 85-84 on a 3-pointer by Zaria Napier with 2:57 to go.
The lead was 88-86 when Tech’s Alexandria Gray scored under the basket with nine seconds on the clock to force overtime.
Tech scored the first five points of OT, then hit four free throws in the final 1:11 to wrap it up.
Eight players scored for Tech, seven in double figures. Brittney Justice had 11 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and four assists. Brianna Ball finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Gray added 10 points and 10 boards.
Makayla Jones scored a team- and career-high 18 points, while Whitt also set a career mark with 15 points. ShanEttine Butler poured in 13 points.
Tech was playing its first game since Dec. 8 because of Covid-19 issues.
Autumn Herriford scored a game-high 27 points and had five steals and three blocks for Asbury (8-4, 0-1). Napier had 14 points, and Jaclyn Ruble and Kelsey Johnson scored 11 apiece. Paige Taylor finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Tech will host Concordia (Mich.) in a nonconference game Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Spectators will not be admitted to Tech home games through at least Feb. 1.