WVU Tech women to play home opener Saturday

After an eight-game road trip to open the season, the WVU Tech women's basketball team will be returning to Beckley for its first home game since winning the River States Conference championship last season.
Awaiting them at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center will be Washington Adventist with a 2-4 record, with its most recent loss coming against another RSC team in Point Park.
Saturday's tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Despite their record, Tech head coach Anna Kowalska isn't overlooking the Shock.
"They are a really good team," Kowalska said. "They have a really good post player who is about 6-foot-4 and quick, and they have quick guards. It's our first home game. Hopefully we can get the win."
The post player who concerns Kowalska is Amber Morman, who has posted three double-doubles this season
"We're going to have to do something special against her because she's good," Kowalska said. "She's big and can finish. She'll challenge us inside."
With their size, the Shock like to fall back on defense as opposed to running man.
"From what I've seen, they play zone all game," Kowalska said. "We've seen that and I think we have a good plan against that."
As a result Kowalska believes her team will have an advantage, working to space the floor and find open shots, but won't be deterred from working its offense from the inside out.
"I told our players just because they have a tall player doesn't mean we can't play inside," Kowalska said. "We have to hit every space against that comes open for us. As a team we shoot pretty good from the 3-point line and we'll work that in, but we don't want to settle and become one dimensional."
Playing statistics, Kowalska like her team's chances, noting they average more points per game than the Shock.
"We have to keep them from scoring," Kowalska said. "We average more points then they do and we want to keep scoring. We're at home so that should be to our advantage."
Being home is something Kowalska and Co. are looking forward to.
The early eight-game road stretch treated the Lady Golden Bears well. They went 5-3, with all five wins coming in their last six games, and scored over 100 points twice. Despite that success, a weekend with no traveling sounds nice before the travel schedules ramps up again.
"The players are very excited," Kowalska said. "We're excited not to travel. We've been on the road every weekend so far and it gets exhausting. Now we get to stay in town before we have to go back on the road again next weekend. We're very excited about that."
Prior to the women's game, the WVU Tech men's team will host Campbellsville-Somerset at 5 p.m.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH