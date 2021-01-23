WVU Tech women fall to Concordia

Anna Kowalska saw it coming.
Even after her team posted a gritty win at Asbury in its first game in well over a month, the WVU Tech women's coach had a feeling things might not work out as well on Saturday.
She was right, and it didn't take long to see it.
The Golden Bears spotted Concordia (Mich.) a 25-10 lead and never caught up, dropping an 87-77 nonconference decision at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Tech defeated Asbury 97-92 in overtime on Thursday in its first River States Conference game of the season. It came after a 13-day quarantine, and Kowalska knew it was going to be hard to match that excitement.
"I knew the first game was going to be like, 'We cannot wait to play!' And the second game was going to be the one that is going to hit us a little bit, because we took 12, 13 days (off)," she said. "That's why I scheduled nonconference, because I knew we were going to have to go through that."
Tech senior Whittney Justice surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career with a 3-pointer at the 9:21 mark of the third quarter. She finished with a game-high 28 points and now has 1,020 for her career.
Justice was 5-of-7 from 3 and 11-of-15 total from the floor.
"I'm very proud of her," Kowalska said. "She deserves it. (Twin sister) Brittney got it last year, Whittney got it this year. I'm very happy for them. They deserve it."
Concordia (6-3) enjoyed a nice weekend visit to West Virginia. The Cardinals defeated Bluefield State 81-66 on Friday before picking things back up in Beckley.
Like many other college basketball teams, Concordia was hit hard by Covid-19, having to cancel seven straight games. The Cardinals did not play at all in December and are now trying to play as much as they can. Saturday's game was their third in four days, with a nearly eight-hour bus trip thrown in.
There didn't appear to be any fatigue from the outside. The Cardinals scored the first eight points inside the game's first two minutes and never let up. Once they went ahead 17-7 with 2:47 left in the period, the lead remained double digits until two brief occasions inside the game's final 27 seconds.
"I thought our girls came out and played pretty hard, which is nice for us," coach Kiefer Haffey said. "This is our fourth game in seven days. We had to play on Sunday and Wednesday, drove out here yesterday, played last night and turned around and played (today). We knew our girls were about tapped out, so I was happy to see them come out that way."
The Cardinals' biggest lead was 21, 62-41 with 2:13 to play in the third quarter.
The Golden Bears (4-5) couldn't get anything going offensively in the first half. They shot 10-of-34 (29.4 percent), including 4-of-17 from 3-point range. They were also outrebounded 32-16 in the first half and 54-30 for the game.
"They do have a size advantage, I'm not going to lie," Kowalska said. "They have good guards and good post players, but we need to do an expert job of boxing out. We are going to focus on this for the next two or three weeks, keep grinding and keep going every day. We don't have a lot of (time for) preparation because we are playing Midway on Tuesday, but we need to be a little bit tougher when it comes to the boxout because we're not tall. We're quick, but we're not tall. When the shot goes up, we need to box out. We're going to have to learn it, because there are some teams in our conference that rebound pretty well."
Tech's shooting improved in the second half, but so did Concordia's. The Cardinals shot 61.3 percent after halftime and 52.2 percent for the game.
Tris'styn Williams, a 6-foot-2 senior forward, led Concordia with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Allyson Hunt added 13 points and seven assists. Katie Snow, a NAIA All-America honorable mention pick in 2019, had 11 points, three assists and three steals.
Brittney Justice scored 16 points for Tech. Alex Gray added 11, while ShanEttine Butler finished with five assists and four steals.
Tuesday's game at Midway will start at 5 p.m. Next Saturday's scheduled game at Indiana East has been canceled because the Red Wolves have decided not to finish their season.
Kowalska said she told her team to move on from the loss and focus on what lies ahead.
"I wanted to have a tough game because it will prepare us for Midway on Tuesday," she said. "We're just going to move on. That's the beauty of this year. You're going to have games like that, and you're going to have games like Asbury where you just do it."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
Conc 25 14 25 23 — 87
WVUT 10 16 22 29 — 77
Concordia (6-3)
Tris-styn Williams 24, J'may Simmons 8, Averi Bebble 7, Katie Snow 11, Allyson Hunt 13, Taylor Leatherman 7, Alize Tripp 3, Katherine Schultz 1, Brinna Melling 2, Ashley Lupinski 4, Izzy Viau 1, Asaria Turman 6.
WVUT (4-5)
ShanEttine Butler 4, Alex Gray 11, Brittney Justice 16, Whittney Justice 28, Emilee Whitt 3, Makayla Jones 5, Eugenia Marcelli 2, Chelsea Little 1, Alyssa Taylor 2, Maggie Richards 2.
Three-point goals — Conc: 7-18 (Simmons 2-3, Bebble 1-2, Snow 0-1, Hunt 2-3, Paige Johnson 0-2, Leatherman 1-2, Tripp 1-4, Melling 0-1); WVUT: 10-29 (Gray 2-8, B. Justice 0-2, W. Justice 5-7, Whitt 1-3, Jones 1-5, Marcelli 0-1, Little 0-2, Richards 1-1). Fouled out — none.