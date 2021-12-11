WVU Tech will enjoy its winning streak as long as it lasts. The key is to keep in perspective.
The Golden Bears played a mostly dominant game, getting contributions from several players, and defeated University of the Cumberlands 79-61 for their ninth straight victory Saturday in Beckley.
Save for the first 5:30 of the game, the Golden Bears (12-2) were largely in control. After falling behind 13-5 early, they went on a 15-2 run to go ahead 20-15 to get the game back into a familiar theme.
"I think they did a good job of controlling the game, other than the first five minutes," third-year coach James Long said. "We had to talk to each other a little bit going into the last 35 minutes of the game, but the last 35 minutes of the game these guys did what they were supposed to do. When we're on our toes, attacking, on both ends of the floor, that's when we're our best."
That control was most evident around the basket, particularly on the offensive end. Tech was outrebounded slightly (38-35), but had 44 points in the paint to the Patriots' 28.
Tamon Scruggs (19 points) and Andrew Work (14) played strong to the basket and also had six rebounds apiece. Work also blocked a couple of shots.
"We just do it by committee," Tech assistant coach George Wilmore said. "Everyone does their job. Anyone on our team, one though pretty much 10, can get you at least 10 (points) a game. That's a luxury we have, and we're not even making shots (consistently) right now. If Tamon's not making shots, we can have Gunner making shots. He's made big 3s. Andreas is obviously making big shots. Juvanté's making big shots. If we post up Andrew, we have three shooters around him. So just having that luxury is great for us."
Case in point: Work had 11 of his 14 in the first half. Juvanté Hayes stepped in and scored 10 of his 12 after halftime and Scruggs had 11 of his 19.
"In the interior, when you have threats like Tamon, Andrew, Thomas (Hailey, 9 points, 4 steals), Ashton (Parker), Phillip (Mullins), you have to decide what you want to do with us," Long said. "We've got guys that can do everything. These guys take what the defense gives them."
Hayes also had four steals, one on which he simply jerked the ball out of J.J. Ramey's hands.
Tech led 38-30 at halftime before the Patriots (8-3) 42-39 on six straight points by Jahi Hinson and a 3-pointer by Steven Fitzgerald. But after a shot clock violation on the Patriots' next possession, a 3-pointer by Hayes started a 13-3 Tech run as the Golden Bears started to pull away.
Helping Tech's cause was the Patriots going cold on offense. They went over seven minutes without making a field goal, and by the time Fitzgerald heaved up a long 3-pointer that went in with 11 seconds still on the shot clock, Tech was firmly in control. The shot made it a 10-point game at 55-45 and the Patriots got no closer.
In fact, a 3 by Gunner Short on Tech's next trip down the floor extended the lead back to 13 with 8:46 to play.
The differential hovered in that area until Tech scored nine straight points to go up 71-51 and officially kill any possible suspense.
Wilmore said making things tough on Hinson and Fitzgerald, the Patriots' top two scorers, was a key part of the attack. Fitzgerald scored a game-high 20 points but was 7-of-17 from the floor, and Hinson finished 14. He was averaging 18.4 going in, fourth-best in the Mid-South Conference.
"We just wanted to make all their supporting cast beat us," Wilmore said.
They didn't. The rest of the team was 8-of-22 from the floor.
Tech will go for its 10th straight victory Monday at Bluefield University (8 p.m.). Long said it's important to stay focused when things are going this well.
"What got us here? What are the habits we have that got us to this point?" he said. "Nick Saban says it all the time, 'Success is momentary.' What are you doing right now? We don't ever really acknowledge, 'Hey, we're on (a certain number).' We've told them, 'Hey, we're on this win streak — what got us here? What have we done to put us on this streak?'
"We just try to stick to those habits and not get outside of ourselves, because success is momentary. Just because we won today doesn't mean we're winning Monday in Bluefield. You've got to show up and do the same thing you did to prepare for this game."
