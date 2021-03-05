WVU Tech teams learn NAIA fate

The NAIA National Championships will have a bit of different look than what WVU Tech is used to.
No longer divided into two divisions, the tournaments will start next Friday, March 12, and both Tech teams learned their opening round opponents Thursday night.
The men are the No. 3 seed in the Crestview Hills (Ky.) Bracket A pod and will face No. 2 Rochester (Minn.). The winner will play No. 1 Shawnee State the next day, with that winner advancing to the Sweet Sixteen in Kansas City, Mo., beginning March 18.
Meanwhile, the Tech women are also a No. 3 seed and will play No. 2 Shawnee State in the Indianapolis Bracket A pod. The winner will face No. 1 St. Francis for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen in Sioux City, Iowa, also starting March 18.
The regional format is different from when Tech was Division II and went straight to the tournament site. The men are making their fifth straight national trip, while the women are going for the third straight season under head coach Anna Kowalska.
“I don’t mind those regional games, because they are basically following the NCAA,” she said. “I actually don’t mind at all. I think they should be regional, and then you go to one neutral spot.”
Tech (12-8) and Shawnee State have one common opponent. The Golden Bears fell to University of the Cumberlands 88-86, then Shawnee lost 77-69 on New Year’s Eve.
Shawnee (18-8) lost to eventual champion Thomas More in the Mid-South Conference Tournament semifinals. The Bears are second in the Mid-South in scoring (74.5 points per game) and are third in opponents scoring (63.9).
“They are a strong Mid-South team,” Kowalska said. “They have size and they have talent. We’ll be ready for them.”
Men’s coach James Long will take his team to nationals for the second time in as many seasons on the Tech sideline. The Golden Bears (12-6) won their first River States Conference Tournament championship under Long with a 75-60 win over Rio Grande on Tuesday.
“I think it’s going to be a cool little setup,” Long said of the regional format. “The 1 seeds get a bye — they earned it. Those are some of the best teams in the country. The pods, it’s a good idea. Go somewhere not too far away, win the pod, you get to go to Kansas City. It gives you a little something more to play for.”
Rochester (13-3) received an automatic bid as the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference regular season champion, but fell to Indiana Tech in the tournament championship game. The Warriors lead the WHAC in opponents scoring at 65.6 ppg.
Long saw Rochester play RSC member Indiana East in October. The Warriors won that game 73-62.
“But I haven’t watched them enough to really know about them,” he said. “Obviously, if you’re one of the top 48 teams in the country right now, it’s going to be a good game regardless. We’re excited to watch them some more. That’s part of the fun of tournament time. You get to watch teams that you don’t normally watch. That’s always fun. I’m excited to go back tonight and watch them and go from there.”
Times for both games have not been announced.
