WVU Tech teams host W.Va. Wesleyan today

One team will be trying to build on momentum, while another might be needing to shake off some rust.
The WVU Tech men and women will play their first games of the new year today when they host West Virginia Wesleyan at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The women will tip off at 2 p.m., followed by the men at 4 p.m.
The men are coming off an 80-75 win at Central Methodist on New Year’s Eve. The Eagles, who play in NAIA Division I, are down this year, but it was a solid road win for the Golden Bears (8-5). Central Methodist is located over 700 miles away in Fayette, Mo.
Junior Arrey posted his fourth double-double with 14 points and 10 assists. Dominik King had 19 points and Andreas Jonsson scored 18. Jonsson is 11-of-15 (73.3 percent) from 3-point range in his last two games.
True freshman Andrew Work had 14 points for his fifth double-digit game.
Junior Tamon Scruggs (15.7 points. 7.9 rebounds) did not play for Tech at Central Methodist because of an injury. He will not play today.
Wesleyan (4-7) is led by 6-foot-9 forward Dusan Vecentic. The senior from Serbia averages 15.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
True freshmen on the Bobcats’ roster are Jacob Holliday of Richwood and Tyler Gray from 2019 Class A state champion Webster County.
Wesleyan is led by first-year coach Nick Patella. Just like Tech’s James Long, also in his first year, Patella is a West Virginia alumnus. He was a member of the team that lost to Louisville in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight in 2005 under John Beilein
The Tech women, meanwhile, have won four games in a row but have not played since beating Bluefield State 70-62 on Dec. 20.
Brittney Justice scored 13 points and had eight rebounds for Tech (10-6). Alex Gray scored 17 points and Whittney Justice 14. Kathylee Pinnock Branford made four steals.
The Lady Bobcats (3-8) are led by Nicole Gilyard. The senior forward averages 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds.
This will be the Lady Golden Bears’ final nonconference game of the season.
