WVU Tech Shoe Drive set for Thursday

It hasn't taken the new WVU Tech men's basketball coaching staff long to make its intentions known.
James Long was hired as the new head coach in July, and he brought in his assistants last month. They have already been out and about, making their presence felt in their new home.
"For one, Beckley is a great basketball community," assistant coach George Wilmore said. "But we have to meet them out there, and we are. We want to show them we are here for them."
Just two weeks ago, players were at Crescent and Beckley elementary schools to read to students. They will be back at Crescent this week, for a different reason.
WVU Tech will hold a Shoe Drive at the school Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. The drive is looking to collect shoes in great condition for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.
"We're going to have a Meet and Greet, we're going to have a tent and table set up and all the players will be there to get to meet the fans," said Wilmore, who spent the previous five seasons as an assistant at Fairmont State. "We definitely want to get some new or gently-used shoes. And there will be door prizes."
The event will take place in conjunction with the Chipmunks' volleyball and basketball games against Beckley.
"We were talking about doing stuff for the community," Wilmore said. "This was one of the first ideas to come to mind, especially with it being so close to back-to-school. At Christmastime we would like to have a coat drive, and at the end of the year we would like to have a bash going into summer.
"We just want to do something special for the community."
For more information, call Wilmore at 304-929-1506.
