WVU Tech roundup: Brittney Justice scores 1,000th point in victory

Brittney Justice scored a career-high 32 points and went over 1,000 for her career, and WVU Tech pulled away in the third quarter to defeat Ohio Christian 96-91 Tuesday night at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Justice, a junior from Summers County, now has 1,019 career points. She also had five rebounds and four assists on the night and was 13-of-19 from the floor.
The Lady Golden Bears (7-6, 2-0 River States Conference) broke a three-game losing streak.
Kathylee Pinnock Branford had a game-high 12 assists and grabbed nine rebounds. Whittney Justice added 18 points and Brianna Ball scored 14, and Alex Gray finished with nine rebounds and seven assists.
Tech trailed 50-44 at halftime before outscoring the Trailblazers 29-11 in the third quarter.
Ohio Christian (6-4, 0-1) got 25 points from Logan Stidham and 24 and seven rebounds from Staci Dinsmore. Carolane Cox finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Meanwhile, the Tech men took control early and rolled to a 98-73 victory for their fourth consecutive win.
Junior Arrey poured in a season-high 29 points and dished out 10 assists for the Golden Bears (6-4, 2-0). Four other players scored in double figures — Tamon Scruggs (12 points, eight rebounds), Juvanté Hayes (11 points), Dominik King (10) and Andreas Jonsson (10). The Trailblazers (2-9, 0-1) were led by Justin Barksdale’s 18 points and eight rebounds. Raybon Lewis added 14 points, Ben Casey 13 and Jermaine Smith 10.
Both Tech teams will go to Indiana East on Saturday. The women will tip at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m.