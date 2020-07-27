WVU Tech releases guidelines for starting fall sports

While stressing that everything is subject to change on a day-to-day basis, WVU Tech has released guidelines as it attempts to begin fall sports in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Athletic Director Kenny Howell joined President Carolyn Long and other university officials on a virtual campus meeting to discuss what is in store for the Golden Bears' 2020 fall sports season. WVU Tech sponsors cross country, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball.
Howell reiterated the dates for return announced by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics on June 4. All sports can start practice on Aug. 15, and all but football can play their first games on Sept. 5. The first football games can be played Sept. 12.
There will be no preseason scrimmages against other universities.
Howell also laid out Tech's plans for testing student-athletes for Covid-19, with promises to be "rigorous" in its handling of the situation.
“We will have a checklist and daily screening and temp checks for every student-athlete that comes through our practice sessions. This is … for contact trace, but also for the health and safety and well-being of our students," he said. "The questionnaire has been derived and will be based on a points system. So if the student-athlete doesn’t feel well, has the temperature and there are immediate signs of an illness, they will be removed from competition immediately. There will be no other contact for that student until they have been tested or they have seen a physician and been released."
Testing of student-athletes will be done in accordance with that of the rest of the university, starting Aug. 11.
"That is in hopes that we will have results in time for them to begin their practice on the scheduled start date, around August 15 or 16," Howell said.
Each player is then required by the NAIA to be retested within seven days of the first competition. No schedules have been released for Tech's fall sports, but Howell said they will start "around September 5, 6 or 7."
Fall sports coaches will be allowed to return to campus next Monday, Aug. 3. All other coaches and staff will return Aug. 10.
Howell added that essential employees and administrators began returning to campus last week for duties such as clerical work and processing scholarships.
Since the return dates will mean a later start to the season than normal, the number of games allowed per sport has been changed.
l Cross country can have no fewer than four meets and no more than seven.
l Football can play a minimum of six games and a maximum of nine.
l Men's and women's soccer can play no fewer than eight matches and no more than 14.
l Women's volleyball can range from 13 dates to a maximum of 22.
Each team may add one contest if they schedule at least one with a member of the Association of Independent Institutions.
Also of note, the Aug. 15 practice start date is contingent upon a threshold of approximately one-half of the number of NAIA institutions that are cleared to play: cross country (110), football (47), men's soccer (101), women's soccer (105) and women's volleyball (110). Those thresholds must be confirmed by Aug. 15.
That does not apply to spring sports that also play in the fall, such as golf.
Howell stressed that the guidelines could change to keep up with any trends of the virus.
"There are some differences between the testing period coming through now and what may be handed down later, depending on how the virus responds in the next three to four weeks,” he said.
