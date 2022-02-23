As good as things looked for WVU Tech at the end of the first half, they looked doubly bad at the start of the second.
A 38-25 lead that seemed to come in a flash evaporated just as suddenly. But, as top level teams often do at tournament time, the Golden Bears responded.
And Thomas Hailey, banged up shoulder and all, had a lot to do with it.
Hailey scored nine of his 12 points in the game’s final nine minutes as Tech turned back Indiana Southeast 77-59 in the quarterfinals of the River States Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
Tech (25-4) moves on to the semifinals and will host Alice Lloyd Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Golden Bears saw a 13-point lead disappear in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the second half. The Grenadiers eventually went ahead 49-44 with 11:35 to play.
Suddenly — again — Tech woke up and outscored the Grenadiers 33-10 over the final 10:18.
“We were coasting for about 30 minutes, but that last 10 minutes was a lot to be proud of,” Tech coach James Long said. “I mean, I know as a coach you always want to put 40 minutes together, but sometimes you can really be proud of a segment. That last 10 minutes was impressive.”
Indeed.
Tech started the stretch by scoring seven straight points, punctuated by a Hailey dunk off a Keondré King steal, to go ahead 51-49. The Grenadiers tied it twice at 51-51 and 53-53 before the Tech pullaway really started.
Three-pointers by Andrew Work — celebrating his birthday — and King started the separation. Another dunk from Hailey and a deep 3-pointer by Luke Vass were part of a 16-4 run that put the Golden Bears up 69-55 with 3:20 to go.
They maintained things the rest of the way and ended the Grenadiers’ season at 14-17.
“We came out a little slow in the first half. The second half, coach got on us and got us really hyped. He got me hyped,” Hailey said. “He said some words to me I won’t repeat and it really got me going.”
“I got a little upset there in the game, but it’s because of who these guys have been,” Long said. “I was just trying to hold them accountable. But they responded.”
Hailey added eight rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots to his 12 points. He played through a shoulder injury that has plagued him much of the season, even leaving the game briefly with 6:08 left in the first half after getting hurt behind his own basket.
He was also fouled going up for a layup with 34.1 seconds remaining and left the game. Ashton Parker shot Hailey’s free throws for him and made both.
“Talk about a warrior. That guy’s a warrior,” Long said. “He had some crucial rebounds, crucial stops, crucial buckets. He just does everything for us. He’s one of the best players in this region for sure.”
Much like the second half, Tech closed the first half in a flurry, largely by the 3-pointer. In outscoring the Grenadiers 24-8 over the final 10:19, King had four 3-pointers and Hayes had two as the Golden Bears seemed to take control.
But the Grenadiers (14-17) outscored Tech 15-2 in the first 3:29 of the second half to make it a new game.
Hayes scored 22 pointes and had five assists for the Golden Bears, and King added 20 points and four assists. Work finished with 11 points, while Parker had nine points and nine rebounds.
Glenn Hill Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Grenadiers. Anthony Wales Jr. and Gabriel Casillas Cru both scored 12 points. Cru also had five rebounds and five assists.
Tech now turns its attention to a rematch with Alice Lloyd. The Eagles defeated Tech 64-62 on Jan. 20 in Pippa Passes, Ky., and won their first 18 games of the season but are 6-4 since then.
Alice Lloyd advanced with a triple-overtime 82-80 win over Rio Grande Wednesday night.
