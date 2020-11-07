WVU Tech: Men, women sweep cross country; volleyball wins 4th straight

The WVU Tech men's and women's cross country teams won the River States Conference championships Saturday at Rio Grande.
It was the third straight conference championship for the men. Senior Michael Ecker-Randolph repeated as the individual champion, finishing the course in a time of 26:37.54.
The Golden Bears top five finishers placed in the top 30 for a score of 57 points. Joining Ecker-Randolph in the top 10 were Nathan Morton (fourth) and Gregory Panther (eighth). In 18th was Aidan Hearne, and Joseph Schmitt was 26th to round out Tech's team scoring.
The women, meanwhile, raced to their first conference title. Kaeley Boyd's runner-up performance (20:20.56) paced four Golden Bear top 10 finishes. Kara Sandusky was third, Jaelynn Parks fifth and Carmen Camino eighth.
Michaela O'Dell was 20th to give WVU Tech a team score of 38 for a dominant win over second-place Midway (84).
Both teams will run in the NAIA Nationals, which because of Covid-19 have been delayed until spring. They are set for April 9, 2021, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tech volleyball wins fourth straight
Lucie Strasser had 14 assists, eight digs and four kills as WVU Tech defeated Brescia 3-0 to finish the regular season on a four-game winning streak.
The Golden Bears swept the day with set scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-16.
Ana Alonso Olea had a team-high eight kills. Katelyn Byrd had seven kills along with eight digs. Ana Muniz Rocandio finished with 13 digs and Julia McClanahan contributed 13 assists.
Tech is now 7-4 overall and in the RSC and will begin play in the RSC Tournament Saturday, Nov. 14. The league announced Friday that the tournament will be played at campus sites rather than at one location.
The Golden Bears are currently second in the East Division. Remaining conference games are scheduled through Wednesday.
Women's basketball falls to No. 4 Campbellsville
WVU Tech was outscored 65-26 over the second and third quarters and fell 109-63 to NAIA preseason No. 4 Campellsville.
Campbellsville, which ended last season ranked fourth in Division I, scored the last 12 points of the second quarter to take a 48-26 lead into halftime. The Tigers then used an 18-0 run in the third quarter to go up 77-31.
The Tigers held a 15-2 advantage on second-chance points and outscored Tech 54-30 in the paint. Tech turned the ball over 32 times.
Whittney Justice scored a game-high 20 points and led Tech with five assists. Brittney Justice scored eight points to go with four rebounds and four assists. Freshman Emilee Whitt had eight points and four assists, and Eugenia Marcelli grabbed a game-best seven rebounds.
Campbellsville had five players score in double figures, led by Savannah Gregory and Sammy Rogers with 19 each. Bailey Pedigo dished out nine assists.
Tech (1-1) will next welcome No. 3 Marian to Beckley. Tip-off on Thursday is set for 5:30 p.m.