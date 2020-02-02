Saturday was quite the day for WVU Tech basketball.
Moments after watching the women stage an improbable comeback, the Tech men posted the biggest win of coach James Long’s first season.
Junior Arrey narrowly missed a triple-double and the Golden Bears upset NAIA Division II No. 12 Indiana-Kokomo 77-71 at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center.
Tech (15-7, 10-1 River States Conference) were down by one at halftime, but went ahead 51-49 with 12:27 left in the second half and never trailed again.
“Our guys came ready to execute today,” Long said. “First half we were shaking off a little of the rust from the week off. But in the second half I was really proud of our guys all around. Every day they take steps to get better.”
Arrey played all 40 minutes and finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Juvanté Hayes and Tamon Scruggs scored 12 each and Andrew Work had 10.
Billie Webster scored a game-high 21 points for the Cougars (19-5, 8-2). Desean Hampton had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Before that, the Lady Golden Bears turned what was looking to be their first conference loss in more than a year into a stunning victory.
Trailing 72-56 after the third quarter, Tech outscored Kokomo 32-10 in the fourth for an 88-82 win. It was Tech’s 12th consecutive victory and 23rd straight conference win.
“Today’s game was true definition of our team. Resilience, team effort, heart and championship mind made us push in the fourth quarter and win the game,” coach Anna Kowalska said. “Despite a couple of setbacks, like being down almost by 20 points, we never stopped believing that we can win this game.”
Tech (18-6, 11-0) outscored the Lady Cougars 19-1 in the first six minutes of the fourth to go ahead for good at 75-73. Brittney Justice scored 12 of those points.
“We also made crucial stops on defense and made crucial baskets,” Kowalska said. “I’m beyond proud of this team. It feels good to be undefeated against West (Division) teams in the conference.”
Alex Gray scored a game-high 27 points and was 10-of-14 at the free throw line for Tech. Kathylee Pinnock Branford posted 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Justice finished with 19 points.
Tia Chamber had 23 points and 15 rebounds for Kokomo (12-10, 4-6), while Sierra Peete had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Both Tech teams will visit Ohio Christian on Tuesday. The women will tip at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.