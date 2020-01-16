WVU Tech men, women host Rio Grande

Given their proximity compared to other schools in the River States Conference, WVU Tech has formed a rivalry with Rio Grande.
The teams meet tonight in Beckley, and the women’s game will have even higher and immediate stakes than usual.
The women will take the court at 5:30 p.m. with the East Division standings directly impacted. Tech (13-6, 6-0 RSC) is ahead of Rio Grande (12-7, 5-1) by one game at the top.
A win by the Lady Golden Bears would give them a two-game lead and the inside track on a second consecutive divisional title.
“Not even looking at the record, they always play hard against us and we always play hard against them,” second-year Tech coach Anna Kowalska said. “It’s going to be a good game either way. But, yes, a win would help us get that two-game lead. They are going to come in and want to give us our first loss at home, and we want to defend home court, too.”
Tech, which has won 19 consecutive regular season conference games, will have to be aware of Rio Grande guard Sydney Holden. The 5-foot-9 senior leads the team in scoring (13.9 points per game), assists (6.3), steals (37) and blocks (14). Her 6.3 assists are second in NAIA Division II and her total of 119 leads the nation.
Holden is also ninth in 3-point field goal percentage (47.1).
Tech, meanwhile, is getting contributions up and down the roster.
Junior guard Brittney Justice is fifth in the conference in scoring at 16.3 points per game and second in field goal percentage (52.5). Alex Gray leads Tech in rebounds (5.3) and averages 11.4 points, and Kathylee Pinnock Branford is third in the league with 4.6 assists.
Whittney Justice averages 13.4 ppg.
The Lady Bears, who were two spots out of the Top 25 in the latest rankings released Wednesday, will still be without center Laura Requena. The 6-foot senior has missed three consecutive games and eight overall with an ankle injury.
“I’m just not in a rush to push her back,” Kowalska said. “She’s a senior. We will need her at the end of the season. I’m just very careful with that. It was our trainer and our decision to just keep her out a little longer and get her a little more healthy.”
Senior guard Logan Dudley is also hurt. She missed 12 straight games before returning Dec. 7 at Indiana East.
The men will follow at 7:30 p.m. and the Golden Bears are looking to continue an impressive conference season.
Tech (10-6, 5-1) is tied with Indiana East for first place in the East. Indiana East handed the Golden Bears their only conference loss on Dec. 7.
Junior Arrey is Tech’s leading scorer at 16.9 points per game, and his 5.3 assists per game are eighth in the country. He also averages 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals.
Andreas Jonsson is sixth in the nation in 3-point percentage (51.9).
Rio Grande (9-11, 2-4) is led by Gunner Short’s 16.9 ppg.
Tech has designated the night a Gold Rush, with fans encouraged to wear gold.
